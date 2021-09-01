Microsoft schedules September 22 hardware event; Surface Duo 2 expected

Microsoft schedules September 22 hardware event; Surface Duo 2 expected1
Tune in on September 22 for Microsoft's Surface event
Exact details of the announcements that are planned for this month haven’t been revealed, though one of the most exciting hardware products could be the rumored Surface Duo 2. The upcoming foldable device leaked in two colors back in July with a new triple-camera setup. The overall form factor remained unchanged, though, so you can again expect two screens and a hinge.
Of course, the most important detail is arguably the price. Microsoft priced the original Surface Duo at $1,399 with 128GB of storage, but hopefully the second-generation model will be a bit more affordable.
In addition to the Android-powered Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is expected to announce its first Windows 11-powered Surface products. A strong candidate for the September 22 event is a new Surface Pro.
A successor to the Surface Book 3 could be coming too, although it’s likely to be marketed under the Surface Laptop line because it will no longer include a detachable display.