Windows Android Microsoft

Microsoft schedules September 22 hardware event; Surface Duo 2 expected

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Microsoft schedules September 22 event; Surface Duo 2 and more expected
Microsoft has today scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET. The brand says it will speak more about Windows 11, due to be released as soon as next month, and new hardware products.

Tune in on September 22 for Microsoft's Surface event


Exact details of the announcements that are planned for this month haven’t been revealed, though one of the most exciting hardware products could be the rumored Surface Duo 2. The upcoming foldable device leaked in two colors back in July with a new triple-camera setup. The overall form factor remained unchanged, though, so you can again expect two screens and a hinge.

Specifications-wise, Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is set to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, which means 5G networks will be supported too. Support for NFC payments is said to be on the cards too.

Of course, the most important detail is arguably the price. Microsoft priced the original Surface Duo at $1,399 with 128GB of storage, but hopefully the second-generation model will be a bit more affordable.

The device will, after all, face some very tough competition. Samsung recently announced the $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 and $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3, and reports suggest that Google’s working on a Pixel Fold too.


In addition to the Android-powered Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is expected to announce its first Windows 11-powered Surface products. A strong candidate for the September 22 event is a new Surface Pro.

A successor to the Surface Book 3 could be coming too, although it’s likely to be marketed under the Surface Laptop line because it will no longer include a detachable display.

