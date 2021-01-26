Amazon brings Alexa Guard Plus subscription to the US

Amazon's Alexa Guard service
isn't something new for customers in the United States. However, the enhanced version of the security service was only revealed last year. Starting this week, Alexa Guard Plus is available to customers in the United States who aren't content with the basic features offered by Alexa Guard.
With Alexa Guard, Echo
users can turn their smart speakers and display into security devices, but the Plus version of the service goes beyond that and provides users with access to emergency services. More importantly, it allows Alexa to deploy specific measures meant to discourage and prevent intruders from breaking in.
For example, Guard Plus gives subscribers 24/7 access to an Emergency Helpline they can call with just their voice by saying, “Alexa, call for help.” They will be able to speak with trained agents who can request the dispatch of emergency responders, including police, the fire department, or an ambulance.
Also, whenever Alexa detects sounds that could be an intruder, it sends a Smart Alert mobile notification and plays a siren on the Echo smart speaker or display. Alexa will notify Guard subscribers about the sound of smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms.Amazon Alexa Guard Plus
is now available in the United States for $5 per month or $49 per year after a free trial period. It's important to add the Guard Plus is included with Ring Protect Plus at no additional cost, although you will need to link your Ring and Amazon accounts in the Ring app and complete setup in the Alexa app to access all Guard Plus features.
