Best Buy revives Amazon's brilliant Echo Spot (2024) launch deal for a presumably limited time only
While Amazon typically likes to unveil most new Echo-branded products in the fall, the latest Echo Spot edition made its surprising commercial debut this summer "in celebration" of Prime Day 2024. That didn't exactly seem like a very wise decision on the e-commerce giant's part, as the upgraded Alexa-powered smart alarm clock largely went unnoticed by many bargain hunters who chose to wait for the official start of Amazon's big sales event this month.

Now that Prime Day has come and gone, however, it's time to focus a little bit of your attention on this hot new device... at Best Buy. That's right, Amazon's arch-rival in the retail space is currently selling the 2024-released Echo Spot for a measly $44.99 instead of its $79.99 list price.

Amazon Echo Spot

2024 Release, Smart Alarm Clock with 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, 2.83-Inch Touchscreen with 320 x 240 Pixel Resolution and Half-Circle Tinted Cover Glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, Alexa Assistance, Black and White Color Options
$35 off (44%)
$44 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's the exact same massive discount that was offered exclusively to Prime members when the latest and greatest Echo Spot model first went on sale three weeks ago, the difference being that Best Buy's surprise new deal comes with no special conditions and no strings attached whatsoever. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the Echo Spot (2024) is no longer marked down by a single penny at its manufacturer.

Because of that and because Best Buy is already out of inventory in a snazzy "Ocean Blue" color, you should probably hurry up and pull the trigger as soon as possible on your choice of a black or glacier white-coated alarm clock with a 2.83-inch display and 1.73-inch front-firing speaker in tow.

Not quite as powerful or as versatile as an Echo Show smart display, the Echo Spot obviously lacks support for video calling or Netflix content streaming while allowing you to play music from a number of different platforms, set various timers and alarms, control compatible smart home devices, provide weather updates, news briefings, and answers to many questions you might have.

Everything is done by voice, of course, with users never actually having to lift a finger, although if you want, you can also touch the little screen to control your audio content and easily navigate between various menus and settings. In short, the new Echo Spot has a lot going for it, especially at only 45 bucks.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

