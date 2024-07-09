Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Amazon brings back the Alexa-powered Echo Spot with a new look and better sound

Amazon brings back the Alexa-powered Echo Spot with a new look and better sound
Amazon Prime Day, one of the year's largest shopping events, is right around the corner. To mark the occasion, Amazon is bringing back the Echo Spot – a compact, Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock featuring a colorful display. It conveniently shows the time, weather updates, and song titles right from your nightstand.

Amazon's Echo Spot returns with a fresh design and without the camera


The new Echo Spot takes inspiration from the original model released in 2017 and discontinued after two years. The notable update is its front face, which now cleverly integrates a split design to house both a hemispherical display and a speaker.



Amazon says the new model comes with better sound and a sharper display. Echo Spot’s display can be customized to fit the aesthetic of your bedroom. You can choose from six different colorways – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue – to select a vibe that fits your style. You can also mix and match colors with a variety of clock faces.

Overall, the Echo Spot isn't just your average alarm clock as with Alexa onboard, it handles simple tasks like checking the weather and displaying song titles while you listen to music. You can easily set alarms by asking Alexa, like "Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz." And you can snooze the alarm by tapping the Echo Spot if you prefer a few extra moments of sleep when it goes off.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Amazon

Unlike its predecessor, the new Echo Spot does not have a camera, which is a smart decision if you ask me. I mean, not everyone wants a device with a camera on their bedside table, right?

However, even though video calls are no longer an option, you can still easily make audio calls. Just tell Alexa to start the call for you. Moreover, Echo Spot can be connected to compatible smart home devices, allowing you to create Alexa Routines that automate daily tasks. For example, you can set up a Routine that plays the morning news and starts your coffee maker in the kitchen.

With rumors suggesting that Amazon will soon supercharge Alexa with AI, more capabilities should be on the horizon, too.

All-new Echo Spot with Alexa integration at almost half price

Prime members can snag Amazon's latest release, the new Echo Spot, with a 44% discount! This upgraded device offers better sound, enhanced functionality, and a fresh design.
$35 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


You can grab the Echo Spot now in Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue for $79.99. Prime members can score it for just $44.99 until July 17 as part of Prime Day 2024. If you're not a Prime member but still want to grab the discount, you can start a free trial to take advantage of the offer. 
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

