Amazon brings back the Alexa-powered Echo Spot with a new look and better sound

Amazon's Echo Spot returns with a fresh design and without the camera









the new model comes with better sound and a sharper display. Echo Spot’s display can be customized to fit the aesthetic of your bedroom. You can choose from six different colorways – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue – to select a vibe that fits your style. You can also mix and match colors with a variety of clock faces.



Amazon says the new model comes with better sound and a sharper display. Echo Spot's display can be customized to fit the aesthetic of your bedroom. You can choose from six different colorways – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue – to select a vibe that fits your style. You can also mix and match colors with a variety of clock faces. Overall, the Echo Spot isn't just your average alarm clock as with Alexa onboard, it handles simple tasks like checking the weather and displaying song titles while you listen to music. You can easily set alarms by asking Alexa, like "Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz." And you can snooze the alarm by tapping the Echo Spot if you prefer a few extra moments of sleep when it goes off.





Video credit – Amazon





Unlike its predecessor, the new Echo Spot does not have a camera, which is a smart decision if you ask me. I mean, not everyone wants a device with a camera on their bedside table, right?



However, even though video calls are no longer an option, you can still easily make audio calls. Just tell Alexa to start the call for you. Moreover, Echo Spot can be connected to compatible smart home devices, allowing you to create Alexa Routines that automate daily tasks. For example, you can set up a Routine that plays the morning news and starts your coffee maker in the kitchen.



You can grab the Echo Spot now in Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue for $79.99. Prime members can score it for just $44.99 until July 17 as part of Prime Day 2024. If you're not a Prime member but still want to grab the discount, you can start a free trial to take advantage of the offer. With rumors suggesting that Amazon will soon supercharge Alexa with AI, more capabilities should be on the horizon, too.