Apple's AirPods Max are stylish, support Spatial Audio, and are now much more affordable on Amazon

A person holding a set of AirPods Max headphones
If you are an Apple user looking to upgrade your listening experience, today is the day to do so, as the AirPods Max, the company's high-end headphones, are on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon.

At the moment, their Space Gray-color option is on sale for $100 off its price, letting you score a pair for under $450. And while the current price cut is lower than the $120 markdown the headphones enjoyed a few weeks ago and the $150 discount they received on Prime Day, it's still pretty good. Furthermore, the headphones are usually available for $50 off their price, so every markdown bigger than that is welcomed, especially considering how much they have to offer.

Apple AirPods Max: Save $100 on Amazon!

Get the premium AirPods Max headphones for $100 off their price on Amazon with this deal. The headphones pack a stylish design, offer incredible sound and are a real bargain right now. Act fast and save while you can!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best headphones on the market, the AirPods Max have a stylish design and deliver incredible sound. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which enhances your listening experience even further by making your songs feel three-dimensional.

A pair of high-end headphones should also feature capable ANC, and the noise cancellation on these fits the bill perfectly. So, you'll be able to listen to your songs without much distraction from the outside world. Additionally, the cans have pretty decent battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.

In conclusion, the AirPods Max are a real bang for your buck right now, offering great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life at a lower-than-usual price. Unfortunately, we don't know how long this offer will last. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this deal now by tapping the offer button at the beginning of the article.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

