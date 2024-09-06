Apple's AirPods Max are stylish, support Spatial Audio, and are now much more affordable on Amazon
If you are an Apple user looking to upgrade your listening experience, today is the day to do so, as the AirPods Max, the company's high-end headphones, are on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon.
At the moment, their Space Gray-color option is on sale for $100 off its price, letting you score a pair for under $450. And while the current price cut is lower than the $120 markdown the headphones enjoyed a few weeks ago and the $150 discount they received on Prime Day, it's still pretty good. Furthermore, the headphones are usually available for $50 off their price, so every markdown bigger than that is welcomed, especially considering how much they have to offer.
Being among the best headphones on the market, the AirPods Max have a stylish design and deliver incredible sound. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which enhances your listening experience even further by making your songs feel three-dimensional.
A pair of high-end headphones should also feature capable ANC, and the noise cancellation on these fits the bill perfectly. So, you'll be able to listen to your songs without much distraction from the outside world. Additionally, the cans have pretty decent battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.
In conclusion, the AirPods Max are a real bang for your buck right now, offering great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life at a lower-than-usual price. Unfortunately, we don't know how long this offer will last. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this deal now by tapping the offer button at the beginning of the article.
