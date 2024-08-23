Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The high-end AirPods Max headphones are available at a deep price cut on Amazon

The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 may be a top bargain at their current Amazon price, but if you are an Apple fan in the market for new top-notch headphones, you'll likely go for the AirPods Max instead, especially when you learn that they are heavily discounted on Amazon, too.

At the moment, the retailer is offering them at a sweet $120 discount, which slashes 22% off their price. This lovely deal lets you score a set for under $430. While it isn't the unprecedented $150 markdown the headphones received during Prime Day, the current $120 price cut is still significant and just a bit shy of that. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this offer now, while you can get the headphones for much less than usual.

As a premium Apple product, the AirPods Max have a sleek design and a high-end feel. They also pack impressive audio capabilities, including Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

Their ANC is also quite capable, so you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs in peace. Oh, and you'll be able to do so for hours on end, as these cans deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.

All in all, the AirPods Max may be expensive even at their current discount, but they have a lot to offer in return. Furthermore, with their awesome sound, ANC, and good battery life, they easily rank among the best headphones out there. So, act fast! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch brand-new Apple AirPods Max headphones now while the offer is still up for grabs on Amazon!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

