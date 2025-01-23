Why don't the Galaxy S25 phones have Qi2 built in?





Back in 2023, it was a big deal that Apple had "allowed" the MagSafe ring to be included as a part of the Qi2 standard's list of upgrades. Magnetic latching is pretty cool for two reasons. One, your phone and charging puck immediately "lock in" to the most optimal charging position, with the coils of the devices aligned perfectly. Secondly, it opens the doors for various accessories, such as stands and mounts, wireless power banks that can stick to the phone, wallets, pop-out rings and kickstands.



Since Qi2 is open for use by anyone wanting to meet its list of requirements, it was only a matter of time before Android phones starting getting a MagSafe ring of their own...





Right?





Well, we are now in 2025, and there is only one Android smartphone out there that has a magnetic ring embedded into it, like the iPhones do. And that phone is... the obscure HMD Skyline. Yep, no one else has done it yet.





So, we have to untangle some questions first:





What is Qi2 and what is "Qi2-ready"?









Samsung markets the Galaxy S25 phones as "Qi2-ready". What does this mean? Well, it means that they do support wireless charging, but they do not have magnetic rings on their backs. However, if you buy one of the official or unofficial cases that do have a ring of magnets — voilà, you now have a "Qi2 phone".





But Qi2 is not just about the magnetic ring. It's a set of new standards meant to propel wireless charging further. For example, the official Qi standard ensured 5 W charging power — no less, but it did get expended further up. Similarly, Qi2 ensures that a wireless charger will deliver 15 W of power. The door is open for higher power profiles. For example, Apple's iPhone 16 will charge with 25 W from its MagSafe pucks.



No doubt there are further technical standards set by Qi2 in the background to ensure the delivery of that 15 W minimum.





So, it's not exactly correct to say that a phone without magnets is "not Qi2", if the phone meets the standards for higher power delivery. But it's also not exactly correct to call it Qi2, because a magnetic ring is one of the standard's requirements.





And there we go — we call them "Qi2 ready".





Why doesn't Samsung put Qi magnets inside the Galaxy S25 phones?





Let's venture into personal theory territory now. The Qi2 standard was finalized in the summer of 2023. At that time, it made sense that the Galaxy S24 series, which was launching just a few months after that, probably wouldn't have a magnetic ring inside. Phone design takes time and production lines are typically set up months in advance — no time to make room for magnets.





But now, the Galaxy S25 line is out, and again — no Qi2 magnetic ring (or MagSafe if you will). Why?





Well, here's a thought. The Samsung S Pen does not work well when there are magnets near it — the magnetic field messes with the Wacom digitizer for the stylus. When you apply a MagSafe case with a powerful accessory attached to the back, the software will even pop up and let you know that much. If you try to write on the display, you will notice that the stylus' sensitivity is terrible, and it straight up can not draw over the areas where the magnet is.









So, obviously, putting a magnetic ring inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra body would be a bad idea — can't ship a phone with features that are cannibalizing or sabotaging each other.





OK then, what about the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 +? They don't support an S Pen, right?





Galaxy S25 and a Galaxy S25 Ultra without one, it kind of looks bad for the Ultra. Not that it's an end-all be-all feature, but the Galaxy S Ultra line is supposed to be "Everything from Samsung, in this one phone". Can't have "Everything without this one particular thing", right? Ultra -1 doesn't make for cool marketing slogans. True, but that's painting Samsung in an uncomfortable corner. If they launch aand a Galaxy S25+ with a Qi2 magnet ring inside... but then awithout one, it kind of looks bad for the Ultra. Not that it's an end-all be-all feature, but the Galaxy S Ultra line is supposed to be "Everything from Samsung, in this one phone". Can't have "Everything without this one particular thing", right? Ultra -1 doesn't make for cool marketing slogans.





So, this is why I think the S25 wasn't rushing to punch its Qi2 ticket. And Samsung is either hard at work trying to figure out that magnetic disruption issue, or we won't be seeing Qi2 next year as well.



The good news is that we should start seeing Qi2 on other Android phones this year — the timeline fits for redesigned Pixels, OnePlus 14 near the end of the year, possibly a Sony Xperia, who knows?







