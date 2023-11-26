Versatile Galaxy Z Fold 5 falls to deepest low since release for Cyber Monday

If you are torn between buying a tablet and a phone this Cyber Monday, Best Buy's deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is just for you. The phone has been knocked down to a new low and since it's basically a tablet in the unfolded mode, it does double duty as both a handset and slate.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 is arguably the foldable phones an edge over other bendable devices which might have impressive specs but lack the finesse of Samsung's device. Theis arguably the best foldable phone of 2023 . Samsung's early start gives itsan edge over other bendable devices which might have impressive specs but lack the finesse of Samsung's device.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB 7.6-inch 120Hz inner screen | 6.2-inch 120Hz outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Triple rear camera system (50MP+12MP+10MP 3x) | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4.400mAh battery | Wireless charging | Samsung DeX | Five years of software support $800 off (44%) $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Fold 5 is a smartphone, a tablet, and a mini laptop all rolled into one. It has a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover display. Both screens are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the device has a sturdy hinge, so it's quite durable. Taking into consideration the number of times people usually check their smartphones, the Fold 5 is rated to last at least 5.7 years.





The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, so it's faster than most Android phones and has ample power for multitasking and productivity tasks. You can use three apps at a time, with two more opened as pop-up windows.





It can be held open in various positions, including a laptop-like configuration. That mode can be quite useful for times when you don't have your computer with you and need to get work done quickly. For a more comfortable setup, you can switch to the Dex mode and connect the device to a monitor to use it like a computer.





The phone takes pleasant-looking photos.





The Fold 5 costs $1,799.99 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but since Best Buy is feeling generous, it has knocked the price down by $800 and is selling it for $999.99. You aren't even required to trade in a phone or sign up for a special carrier plan.





The only thing you are expected to do is activate the phone today with a carrier of your choice. Considering the enormity of the discount, that's a small ask. Go for it if you need a high-end phone and a productivity device that can fit into your pocket.