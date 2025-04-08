The Galaxy S20 software support has ended, but here's what you can do

Should Galaxy S20 users upgrade?













Buy a second hand/refurbished Galaxy S24 Software updates are important and Samsung started its seven-year support cycle last year with the Galaxy S24 , which brings us to the second option.









Buying a second-hand Galaxy S24 device technically also counts as "upgrading" but you'll reap many benefits by going one generation back. The Galaxy S24 features will be supported for seven years, and given the model is just one year old, you'll get six more years out of it, and also at a very attractive price.







I want to keep using my Galaxy S20!



For all of you that love your current phone and don't want to upgrade, there's a light inside the tunnel. Ending the software support cycle of a device doesn't mean that it will stop working immediately.



Here's a detailed article of



Install reputable antivirus software. Your Knox will still work but won't be updated with the latest database of viruses and malware threats. There are free solutions you can use, such as Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Avira, and Norton, just to name a few.

Be careful about downloading apps. Most apps on the Google Play Store are safe, as the company does checkups and sweeps for potentially dangerous apps regularly, but just to be on the safe side, don't install suspicious apps.

Avoid insecure networks. One major security threat is connecting to a free network. Stay on secured Wi-Fi networks, and don't be tempted to latch onto a free one just to check your mail or watch a video if you've run out of data.

Install a custom ROM on your Galaxy S20 phone



