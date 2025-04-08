Samsung ends software support for one of its most unpopular flagships
Samsung quietly removed the Galaxy S20 series from its security updates list, which means these older flagships will no longer receive software updates. While this is not unusual for a smartphone, it’s a major moment in the life of one of the most unpopular flagships ever released by Samsung.
Typically, Galaxy devices receive security updates on a monthly basis for about a year, then they move to a quarterly basis. Before reaching end-of-life status, many Galaxy devices receive just two security updates per year. However, flagships usually remain on a quarterly basis security updates scheduler until the end of the road.
What appears to have been the last updates for the Galaxy S20 trio is the March 2025 security patch, which was released late last month. Keep in mind that if you own a Galaxy S20 FE, you’ll continue to receive security updates on a quarterly basis, as the phone hasn’t been removed from the software update list yet.
Introduced back in 2020, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra only sold 8.2 million units by the end of the first quarter. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 series, which made its debut on the market one year earlier, sold nearly 33 percent more units.
Security updates are nearly as important as the major OS updates in this day and age, so those who still own a Galaxy S20 series device might want to consider an upgrade.
Samsung’s newly introduced Galaxy S25 phones seem to be a lot more popular than the Galaxy S20. In fact, the Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10.
Although Samsung offers 7 years of software updates for the latest flagships, the older ones only get 5 or 6 years. The Galaxy S20 series is part of the former category, so it’s now been removed from the list of devices that continue to receive security updates.
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ sold less units than the Galaxy S20 Ultra | Image credit: PhoneArena
Another indication that the Galaxy S20 might be one of the most unpopular Samsung flagships is the fact that the South Korean company decided to discontinue the trio after about one year, at least some major markets like the United States and United Kingdom.
