Galaxy S24 series might score some cool Galaxy S25 AI features with One UI 7
No, One UI 7 still isn't rolling out to eligible devices (if rumors are to be believed, we might have to wait until May 2025 for the official release!), but there are some indications that some cooler One UI 7 AI features on the Galaxy S25 might trickle down to the Galaxy S24 series.
According to Samsung leaker and insider Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33 on the social media formerly known as Twitter), Samsung could bring the Galaxy S25's Audio Eraser, Best Face, and Log Video recording to the ex-flagship Galaxy S24 range. This would be a great addition to the older but still capable Samsung high-end phones, and it is altogether great that Samsung isn't trying to gate keep its newest AI-enhanced features to the Galaxy S25 series only.
The Galaxy S25's "Audio Eraser" feature is most likely coming to the Galaxy S24 series with the One UI 7 update!
The Audio Eraser feature is an integral part of the Galaxy S25 video editor and allows you to clean up audio in your videos by isolating or boosting certain sound categories, like random noises, music, or unwanted voices. In our experience with it, it does a good job, but is a bit less robust and lacks the various studio modes that the iPhone's rather similar Audio Mix feature has in store.
The functionality lets you either minimize or boost up sounds that have been intelligently sorted into one of the following categories: Crowd, Music, Nature, Noise, Voices, and Wind. This comes especially useful when recording videos with lots of background traffic noise, windy beaches, or when your subject talks a little too silently and their voice could use some amping up.
On the other hand, the Best Face feature lets you change the face of a subject with by picking a more flattering one from a series of photos, very similar to the Pixel's Best Take feature. Finally, the Log Video recording might only land on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and miss the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.
As to when the One UI 7 update will arrive to the older Galaxies, Tarun Vats says that Samsung is intending to release a total of six One UI 7 betas before the final release of the software update officially rolls out to all eligible phones.
Samsung is expected to roll out SIX One UI 7 beta updates for the Galaxy S24.— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 14, 2025
Beta 4: Drops in February.
Beta 5: Lands in March.
Beta 6: Arrives in April, paving the way for the feature-packed stable release.
That's a bit concerning, considering we're currently on beta 3 and Samsung apparently gearing to release one beta per month. This would mean that One UI 7 could officially arrive in May 2025, which would be a whole nine months after the official Android 15. Not a good look for Samsung.
Among the features that come with One UI 7, the Galaxy AI stuff makes up the majority of fresh new features, but there is also a lot more to consider. The new interface has received some design changes, new aesthetics, as well as a pretty decent UX refresh. Customizability and personalization, already big strengths of One UI, have also scored some updates which make the software update that much more intriguing.
Read more about it on our One UI 7 dedicated page.
What do you think, are the Galaxy S25 features reportedly coming to the Galaxy S24 series worth the potential near nine-month wait for One UI 7?
