Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung forced to change update schedule for Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE models

By
Samsung Software updates
Samsung forced to change update schedule for Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE models
Just a few days ago, we told you that Samsung reduced the frequency of its security updates for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines. Instead of monthly security patches, the Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE (and the non-5G variants), will be updated quarterly. The Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (and the non 5G variants) also lost monthly support and it was announced that this line would receive security updates quarterly.

Also dropped down from monthly to quarterly updates were the Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. These changes were listed on Samsung's Mobile Security page under Software Updates as all of the aforementioned models were moved from the list of devices set to receive monthly security updates to their new location under the heading "Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates."

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will still receive monthly security updates for the time being - Samsung forced to change update schedule for Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE models
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will still receive monthly security updates for the time being

But it appears that Sammy was forced into changing its mind. Looking at the Security Updates section of the Samsung Mobile Security page today reveals that the Galaxy Note 20 5G, the Galaxy Note Ultra 5G (and the non-5G variants), and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (and the non-5G variant) have been returned to the section titled "Current Models for Monthly Security Updates." 

The reason why this might have occurred is that the Galaxy Note 20 models and the Galaxy S20 FE handsets were launched in the second half of 2020 as opposed to the Galaxy S20 devices which hit the market during the first quarter of 2020. As a result, had Samsung moved the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 5G Ultra 5G (and the non 5G variants) to quarterly updates, these phones would not have received the full four years of monthly security updates that Samsung had promised they would receive. However, by the time the fourth quarter rolls around, Samsung will have met its four-year obligation for these phones and could revert back to quarterly security updates.

None of the aforementioned models are eligible for Android updates which led to a brief confusion last year when a footnote in a Samsung support page led some Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 users to believe that they were somehow in line to receive the Android 14 update. Of course, it was all a mistake and Samsung pretty quickly cleared things up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless