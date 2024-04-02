Up Next:
Samsung slashes Galaxy S20 and Note 20 updates: Monthly patches now quarterly
Sooner or later, companies pull the plug on support for their products, and it looks like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series are heading in that direction.
Samsung has officially shifted the Galaxy S20 series to quarterly updates instead of monthly ones. This means if you own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, or a device from the Note 20 series, you won't receive monthly security patches from Samsung anymore. Instead, you'll get them once every three months, as reported by Android Authority.
It's hard to pin down the exact length of time for the quarterly updates on the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. But looking at how Samsung has done things before and how its update policy is changing, it seems likely that these quarterly security updates will stick around for about a year after the four years of monthly updates.
However, there was some confusion last year among Galaxy S20 and Note 20 owners, who thought they'd be getting the latest Android 14. Unfortunately, these devices aren't eligible for the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 or One UI 6.1 update.
For Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series users, it might be a good idea to start thinking about switching to a device that still gets regular security updates. However, if you're not ready to part ways with your current device, there are steps you can take to enhance its security even after official updates stop. Consider implementing extra security measures such as:
This year, with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has stepped up its game and made a bold promise of providing an extensive seven years of support. This includes not only major Android upgrades but also regular security updates.
Samsung has officially shifted the Galaxy S20 series to quarterly updates instead of monthly ones. This means if you own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, or a device from the Note 20 series, you won't receive monthly security patches from Samsung anymore. Instead, you'll get them once every three months, as reported by Android Authority.
Samsung has already pushed out the March 2024 security patches for the Galaxy S20 lineup, so you're covered for now. However, don't hold your breath for the April update, as it won't be coming. Now, you can anticipate your Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series devices to receive a security patch in June.
It's hard to pin down the exact length of time for the quarterly updates on the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. But looking at how Samsung has done things before and how its update policy is changing, it seems likely that these quarterly security updates will stick around for about a year after the four years of monthly updates.
The Galaxy S20 series got its third and final Android system update last year, bumping it up to Android 13. Back when it was released in 2020, Samsung's update policy promised three major Android updates.
However, there was some confusion last year among Galaxy S20 and Note 20 owners, who thought they'd be getting the latest Android 14. Unfortunately, these devices aren't eligible for the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 or One UI 6.1 update.
For Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series users, it might be a good idea to start thinking about switching to a device that still gets regular security updates. However, if you're not ready to part ways with your current device, there are steps you can take to enhance its security even after official updates stop. Consider implementing extra security measures such as:
- Install reputable antivirus software.
- Be careful about downloading apps.
- Avoid insecure networks.
This year, with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has stepped up its game and made a bold promise of providing an extensive seven years of support. This includes not only major Android upgrades but also regular security updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: