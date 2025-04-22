Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self

The Price Lock pledge is still in place right now and customers who currently qualify for it should expect no changes as long as they stay on their qualifying plan. For new customers, today is the last day to receive the guarantee, per

T-Mobile

According to an internal document, April 22 is the last day to get the Price Lock guarantee.It's no coincidence, considering the company only recently raised prices for customers who didn't expect hikes, and its new plans don't promise indefinite guarantees. That era is over.hasn't said what will happen when the five-year guarantee expires, but logic dictates that your price will rise to match the current rates.If you want to be able to enjoy a Price Lock for longer than five years, your best bet is to sign up before tomorrow.