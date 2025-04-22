Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Up Next:
T-Mobiletoday announced two plans that replace the Go5G Next and Go5G plans. Experience More and Experience Beyond are protected by a five-year price guarantee with some caveats. That's a fry cry from earlier price lock commitments. On top of that, the company will soon stop offering the Price Lock guarantee customers get right now.
While knowing that rates will remain the same for five years does give you peace of mind, the new guarantee is nowhere near as generous as 2015's Un-contract plan that said your prices would never go.
According to an internal document, April 22 is the last day to get the Price Lock guarantee.
It's no coincidence, considering the company only recently raised prices for customers who didn't expect hikes, and its new plans don't promise indefinite guarantees. That era is over.
T-Mobile hasn't said what will happen when the five-year guarantee expires, but logic dictates that your price will rise to match the current rates.
If you want to be able to enjoy a Price Lock for longer than five years, your best bet is to sign up before tomorrow.
With T-Mobile's newly announced plans and fiber and Home Internet, customers don't have to worry about price hikes for five years. The guarantee doesn't cover taxes or fees. Moreover, this is an account-level guarantee, meaning the five-year limit will not reset for a new line.
While knowing that rates will remain the same for five years does give you peace of mind, the new guarantee is nowhere near as generous as 2015's Un-contract plan that said your prices would never go.
It's also not as good as the Price Lock pledge, which says your prices will remain the same as long as you keep the current plan, and in case they do rise, T-Mobile will be responsible for your final month's bill if you leave. That T-Mobile is accused of not making good on the promise is another story.
Today is the last day to lock in prices at T-Mobile
The Price Lock pledge is still in place right now and customers who currently qualify for it should expect no changes as long as they stay on their qualifying plan. For new customers, today is the last day to receive the guarantee, per The Mobile Report.
T-Mobile will stop offering Price Lock to customers from tomorrow. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
According to an internal document, April 22 is the last day to get the Price Lock guarantee.
It's no coincidence, considering the company only recently raised prices for customers who didn't expect hikes, and its new plans don't promise indefinite guarantees. That era is over.
T-Mobile hasn't said what will happen when the five-year guarantee expires, but logic dictates that your price will rise to match the current rates.
If you want to be able to enjoy a Price Lock for longer than five years, your best bet is to sign up before tomorrow.
Things that are NOT allowed: