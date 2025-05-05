T-Mobile BOGO deal is a guilt-free way to get your hands on iPhone 16

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

T-Mobile is now running a new Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer that lets you get an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 either for free or at a massive discount.

Ideally, we should all keep our phones for the duration of the support cycle, which is anywhere between four to seven years, depending on the device you have. However, that's easier said than done. Sometimes, your phone becomes unusable before it stops receiving updates. Other times, the pull of a new phone is far too strong not to switch.

If you have been thinking about getting a new phone but haven't pulled the trigger yet, T-Mobile has a fantastic offer for you. You'll only want to go for it if someone you know also wants a new device.

All you have to do is buy a phone from the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16e family on a monthly installment plan and pay the taxes. Then, activate a new voice line if you are already a T-Mobile customer or two if you are a new customer and switch your number over from another carrier. Purchase another iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 model on installments on the newly activated line and viola, you just got two phones for the price of one.



You can save a maximum of $730 on the discounted/free device, meaning technically, only the iPhone 16e and the standard iPhone 15 model will be completely free, as pointed out by The Mobile Report. However, as we mentioned before, you will still save a ton on other devices, particularly the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which start at $799.

The discount will be applied as bill credits over 24 months.

This is a pretty decent deal, considering you don't even have to trade in an old device. Granted, it requires you to stick with T-Mobile for two years, but that's typical of deals like these. Besides, if you are a long-time customer, or even joined recently for that matter, and don't plan on migrating to another carrier anytime soon, this fine print shouldn't matter to you.

T-Mobile hasn't stated when the deal will expire, so your best bet is to jump on it right away. T-Mobilewill not absorb any potential tariffs that may affect the next generation of phones, it's a practical idea to snag a deal like this one and save while you still can.
