Samsung bringing Galaxy AI to millions of cheaper phones soon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While flagship Samsung Galaxy phone users are patiently waiting on Samsung to release the One UI 7 with Android 15 beta update, the phone maker is reportedly biding its time in order to first push the... One UI 6.1.1 update.
Why such a focus on One UI 6.1.1 instead of the next big Android versions? Well, the update that comes standard on Samsung's latest foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 - brings many novel features, but one of them will shine for millions of popular Galaxy handsets.
According to SamMobile's sources, Samsung is preparing to push its take on artificial intelligence-assisted features called Galaxy AI to its bestselling Galaxy A-series of phones. This will mark the first time that Galaxy AI will appear on the midrange phones in Samsung's Galaxy roster, and may happen together with the One UI 6.1.1 update.
As to which of Samsung's A-series phones will get Galaxy AI, the rumor is that those will be 2024 models like the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, which have faster chipsets and more RAM and are capable of running some of the Galaxy AI features. Yes, some, because not all the AI-assisted options will make their way to Samsung's cheaper phones. This is not something out of the ordinary, though.
The A-series has some of Samsung's most popular phones | Image credit – Counterpoint
Oppo was first to announce that it will be democratizing access to its AI functionalities by bringing them to its less expensive but more widespread handsets than more than 50 million people are using. It, too, cautioned that its budget phones won't get the full AI suite, and yet the midrange Reno 12 has gotten absolutely the same AI features as the high-end Find X-line.
On the Galaxy S24 series, the full set of Galaxy AI goods like Live Translation and Circle to Search were made possible by Google's Android 14 update and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that target AI calculations. Qualcomm even tailored the processor specifically for Samsung, so it makes sense that the Galaxy A55 and A35 that are powered by different chipsets won't be able to run the whole suite of Galaxy AI functions that will land on them with the One UI 6.1.1 update.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: