Samsung leaves Galaxy S21 out of the One UI 6.1.1 update AI party

By
Typically, Samsung starts testing the next version of Android immediately after Google details it at its I/O conference in May, and pushes the stable build in the fall, first to its flagship S-line series.

This year, however, due to the drastic uptake of AI features, it is rumored to delay the Android 15 update that would come with the next One UI 7 overlay for the sake of a much humbler One UI 6.1.1 variant.

That's the version that is announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with last week, and it brings with it many new AI enhancements that were not available when Samsung unleashed Galaxy AI on our unsuspecting heads together with the S24 series.

Galaxy phones that will get the One UI 6.1.1 update



Not only could the One UI 6.1.1 update the Galaxy S24 line camera software, but it would also introduce a plethora of new features, mainly connected with AI. Unfortunately, according to leaker Tarun Vats, only some Galaxy flagship phones of yesteryear are getting the next big One UI 6.1.1 update.


The barely 3-year-old Galaxy S21 needn't apply for One UI 6.1.1, as all those AI features that Samsung is preparing to bring to its flagships are likely requiring a minimum amount of processing power that the oldie S21 just can't furnish.
