TENAA listing reveals Galaxy Z Flip 5G will have a different camera setup than the original device



The certification database also reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. Like its predecessor, the phone will probably not have a card slot for expanding internal memory.



The selfie snapper is getting upgraded from 10MP to 12MP, but the main dual-camera setup is seemingly taking a back step and will now feature a 12MP unit and a 10MP sensor instead of two 12MP modules.



Battery capacity is also being reduced slightly from 3,300mAh to 3,204mAh.



Galaxy Z Flip 5G will look the same as the LTE variant



Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will look the same as its progenitor, as is suggested by the accompanying images, which also show a new gray color variant with a matte finish. The specs further back up the claim that the design is not changing, as the dimensions and weight of the device is the same as that of LTE-only Z Flip. The updated version will also likely retain the same 6.7-inch OLED display.



The Galaxy Z Flip retails for $1,380 and given that the forthcoming model is getting a new chip and 5G connectivity, it will likely be a little more expensive.



