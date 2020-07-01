TENAA listing reveals Galaxy Z Flip 5G will have a different camera setup than the original device
In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G during its upcoming Unpacked event. As the name suggests, this is going to be a 5G-enabled version of the original Galaxy Z Flip that was revealed back in February. The bendable device has now been granted TENAA certification and the listing has revealed some key specs as well as the design of the phone.
Perhaps the biggest differentiating factor between current and upcoming Galaxy Z Flip would be an upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chip to the unannounced Snapdragon 865 Plus silicon. As TechRadar points out, while the new processor is not mentioned explicitly, the maximum clock speed is listed as 3.09Ghz, indicating that the SoC couldn't be the Snapdragon 855 Plus as it maxes out at 2.95GHz.
The certification database also reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. Like its predecessor, the phone will probably not have a card slot for expanding internal memory.
The selfie snapper is getting upgraded from 10MP to 12MP, but the main dual-camera setup is seemingly taking a back step and will now feature a 12MP unit and a 10MP sensor instead of two 12MP modules.
Battery capacity is also being reduced slightly from 3,300mAh to 3,204mAh.
Galaxy Z Flip 5G will look the same as the LTE variant
Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will look the same as its progenitor, as is suggested by the accompanying images, which also show a new gray color variant with a matte finish. The specs further back up the claim that the design is not changing, as the dimensions and weight of the device is the same as that of LTE-only Z Flip. The updated version will also likely retain the same 6.7-inch OLED display.
The Galaxy Z Flip retails for $1,380 and given that the forthcoming model is getting a new chip and 5G connectivity, it will likely be a little more expensive.