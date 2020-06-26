Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will likely be announced soon

Last year, Qualcomm announced an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 with faster graphics and the same will likely happen this year. The mid-cycle refresh was expected to arrive in Q3 and apparently, the plan hasn't changed as leaker Ice Universe (via Android Authority ) claims that the Snapdragon 865 Plus will be announced in July.



Earlier there was some confusion as to whether the Snapdragon 865 Plus would be happening after a report originating from China claimed it would not be arriving, citing Meizu's Chief Marketing Officer. The claim was soon challenged by tech blogger Digital Chat Station.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will probably be the first phone to be underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 Plus



A few days back, Ice Universe alleged that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus and now, they are back with a launch date.



Other phones that will supposedly have the new chip under the hood include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, OnePlus 8T, and ASUS ROG Phone III



Tech specs of the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC are not known yet, but it will probably not be a huge upgrade over the Snapdragon 865. Changes would seemingly include marginally improved CPU performance, faster graphics rendering, and gaming-optimization.