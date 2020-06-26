Samsung Android Asus OnePlus 5G Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will likely be announced soon

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 26, 2020, 11:15 AM
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will likely be announced soon
Last year, Qualcomm announced an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 with faster graphics and the same will likely happen this year. The mid-cycle refresh was expected to arrive in Q3 and apparently, the plan hasn't changed as leaker Ice Universe (via Android Authority) claims that the Snapdragon 865 Plus will be announced in July. 

Earlier there was some confusion as to whether the Snapdragon 865 Plus would be happening after a report originating from China claimed it would not be arriving, citing Meizu’s Chief Marketing Officer. The claim was soon challenged by tech blogger Digital Chat Station.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will probably be the first phone to be underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 Plus


A few days back, Ice Universe alleged that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus and now, they are back with a launch date.

Other phones that will supposedly have the new chip under the hood include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, OnePlus 8T, and ASUS ROG Phone III.

Tech specs of the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC are not known yet, but it will probably not be a huge upgrade over the Snapdragon 865. Changes would seemingly include marginally improved CPU performance, faster graphics rendering, and gaming-optimization. 

Thus, if you already own a handset fueled by the Snapdragon 865, it might be a better idea to wait until Snapdragon 875-powered phones come out. The new chip will be based on the 5nm process, which will make it faster and more energy-efficient than the 7nm Snapdragon 865. In addition to that, it will reportedly come with the new X60 5G baseband, which will be embedded within the silicon. The new modem will offer faster speeds than the current Snapdragon X55 modem and its integration with the SoC might also drive down the cost of 2021 Android flagships.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless