How to use your iPad as a second display for your MacBook, iMac: Catalina SideCar iPad Pro tutorial

That’s pretty much all there is to it — your Mac screen will flicker and you will soon see the interface on your iPad change. It will sport your Mac’s wallpaper but also have the status bar on top. Now, if you go back to click the Sidecar icon, you will see a bunch of options.For one, you can choose whether you wish the iPad to act as a second display or mirror your Mac’s screen. By default, it’s set to work as a second display, which acts as if it’s placed to the right of your PC. This means that if you roll your mouse pointer all the way over the right edge of the Mac screen, you will see that same pointer appear on the iPad’s display. By the same logic, you can grab an app window and drag it all the way to the right — voila, your iPad will now display that app, while your Mac screen will be free to use with whatever else you want.