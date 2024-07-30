Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may have twice the iPhone 16 Pro Max RAM

Starting with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung may again have a phone with the whopping 16GB RAM memory chip. Possible reasons for the change may have something to do with the One UI 7 update in general, or Galaxy AI in particular, as those may need more RAM to function smoothly.

Alternatively, Samsung is a big memory producer, and memory prices have been falling, so it might have decided that it is time to wow its fans and herd them towards a Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase instead of scooping some of its smaller upcoming siblings in the S25 series.

The last time Samsung offered 16GB RAM on a phone was way back in Galaxy S21 Ultra times, and that version was also paired with the jaw-dropping 1TB of storage amount, so we can expect a similar S25 Ultra combo.

Apple is also upgrading the random access memory count of its upcoming iPhone 16 crop, as the 6GB RAM of the iPhone 15 doesn't cut it for the TFLOPS of AI calculations that the Apple Intelligence suite brings onto the device.

This, rather than processing power, is actually the main reason that Apple Intelligence can only run on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at the moment, since they come with a bearable 8GB RAM amount.

Apple, however, is rumored to keep that bare minimum for the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well to preserve its profit margins, so this year we may witness an equal amount of RAM memory across the iPhone 16 series. That would be a forced first for Apple, which is fragmenting its iPhones further with every passing generation. 

Still, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now expected to sport double the RAM amount of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so One UI 7 on Android 15 better flow smooth as silk, especially if it raises the phone's pricing.
