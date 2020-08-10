Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Should you upgrade?

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Design



From a design standpoint, the Note 20 Ultra is a classy evolution in terms of design. While the Note 10+ was definitely a much flashier device with a glossy glass back and expressive color options, the Note 20 UItra is certainly a more conservative and classy phone with its frosted glass back and stylish colors.



Both the Note 10+ and the Note 20 Ultra have slightly curved displays that are a far-cry from the likes of the Galaxy S8 and S9-series, so proponents of flat displays shouldn't have that many bones to pick. In terms of size, both phones are nearly identical. The newer device is taller and heavier, but that's perfectly normal given the current "upsizing" trend. If you've ever held a Note 10+, the Note 20 Ultra is pretty much the same device in terms of width and thickness.





Front view

Side view Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Dimensions 6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 7.34 oz (208 g) Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Dimensions 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.91 oz (196 g) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Dimensions 6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 7.34 oz (208 g) Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Dimensions 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.91 oz (196 g) To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page

Button placement is another area in which the Note 20 Ultra differs quite a lot. While the Note 10+ had its power button and volume rocker on the left side of the phone, the Note 20 Ultra comes up with a more logical placement - all buttons can now be found on the right frame of the phone. The same applies to the S Pen, which also moved from the right to the left side of the phone. From a purely ergonomic perspective, the Note 20 Ultra simply makes more sense, but don't get an impression that something was inherently bad with the way Note 10+ did things.









Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Display

The Dynamic AMOLED display of the Note 20 Ultra is just a tenth of an inch larger than the one you’d find on the 6.8-inch Note 10+. Tth difference is rather small, and the same general assumption applies to screen resolution as well - we’ve got QHD+ resolution once again, so don’t expect any phone to be noticeably sharper. General color reproduction, brightness, and viewing angles are excellent on both phones, and that’s not surprising at all. We’re talking Samsung flagships here.



A new feature that will make tons of difference is the high refresh rate display on the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. At 120Hz, it's noticeably smoother than the puny 60Hz



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Hardware and performance



In the US, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 865+, which brings more than excellent performance. That said, you definitely won’t experience any lack of power with the



However, the international versions of both phones are powered by Samsung’s arguably inferior Exynos chipsets: the Note 20 Ultra has the Exynos 990, while the Note 10+ is powered by the Exynos 9825.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: 5G support

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: 5G support

The Note 20 Ultra is a 5G-ready device, and that's great! It makes for a pretty future-proof phone, which can't be said about the Note 10+. If you haven't gone for the dedicated 5G-capable version of the Note 10+, your Note won't be able to access the future connectivity data standard.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Battery

The Note 20 Ultra trumps the Note 10+ in yet another key area: battery size. With a 4,500mAh battery, the newer device holds the promise for a much longer battery life when compared with the Note 10+, which has a 4,300mAh battery. The hardware on the Note 20 Ultra is newer and more power-efficient, though it should be noted that we're strictly talking with the default 60Hz refresh rate option enabled. If you turn on the 120Hz refresh rate, all bets are off and there's no guarantee the Note 20 Ultra will last longer than the Note 10+ with the same usage patterns.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: S Pen and functionality

The S Pen on board the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has received some improvements. For one, latency has been reduced all the way down to 9ms, pretty much on par with the



Another strength in the Note 20 Ultra’s arsenal is Wireless DeX mode, which no longer requires cables or any other paraphernalia to cast DeX mode to a compatible device. You can use Miracast instead. With the Note 10+, you will have to use a cable.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Camera

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 108 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 12 MP telephoto camera. It offers 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. In comparison, the Note 10+ is way humbler with its 12MP main + 12MP 2x telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide camera setup, aided by a ToF sensor. Both phones come with 10MP front-facing cameras.



The Note 20 Ultra is capable of shooting 8K video at 24fps, which is a nice party trick that adds little benefit to the user just yet. Much more usable will definitely be the 4K 60fps footage that both the Note 20 Ultra and the Note 10+ offer.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Should you upgrade?

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the brand new gem in Samsung’s Note 20 lineup, building upon the already strong foundation established by last year’s Note 10+. But with all the new tech that’s superseding the old one, there’s a lingering question in the air - should you dump your hard-earned cash and upgrade? The answer is not a definitive “yes” in this particular case here, so let’s explore and break down the matter.So, should you upgrade?With a starting price of $1,299.99 for the 128GB version and $1,449.99 for the 512GB variation, the Note 20 Ultra is one expensive phone. In comparison, a brand new 256GB Note 10+ can be yours for $1,099. When you put it this way, it makes more sense to go for the more future-proof Note 20 Ultra, but what if you already have a Note 10+?You are probably off keeping your Note 10+ for a few more years in case you're totally satisfied with your device. Sure, the new Note 20 Ultra is better in more ways than one, but this doesn't mean that the Note 10+ is lacking severely in any key aspect. On the other hand, if you're itching to upgrade, there probably isn't force in this world capable of stopping you from getting the all-new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.