Rumor says Galaxy S25 Ultra will handily beat iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL in a key area
Premium phones are great if you have the money but there is a downside to them: they are noticeably heavier than mid-tier and entry-level phones. The difference is so stark that it almost makes you swear off high-end phones, especially if you have petite hands. If the Galaxy S25 Ultra is on your radar, you can check this off your mental list.
Those are not the only changes that will make the Galaxy S25 Ultra more ergonomic. According to Samsung insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest of all the phones to be released in the coming months, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Ice had previously revealed that the phone would have a width of 8.4mm. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 8.5 mm thick.
Ice does have a very respectable track record though, so we wouldn't write this rumor off yet.
It's also hard to put much stock in the rumor the assertion that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the lightest of the upcoming flagships, considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs slightly more than both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but given Ice doesn't shy away from criticising Samsung when needed, we don't think it's wise to disregard the report.
After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is around five months away at this point and anything can change between now and then.
