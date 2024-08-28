Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Rumor says Galaxy S25 Ultra will handily beat iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL in a key area

Premium phones are great if you have the money but there is a downside to them: they are noticeably heavier than mid-tier and entry-level phones. The difference is so stark that it almost makes you swear off high-end phones, especially if you have petite hands. If the Galaxy S25 Ultra is on your radar, you can check this off your mental list.

First, a quick recap. Rumors say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will build on the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with refinements sprinkled all over to make the device more comfortable to hold and use. The phone is expected to have slightly curved corners and asymmetrical side rails to ensure it fits into your hands easily.

Those are not the only changes that will make the Galaxy S25 Ultra more ergonomic. According to Samsung insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest of all the phones to be released in the coming months, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.



Ice had previously revealed that the phone would have a width of 8.4mm. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 8.5 mm thick.

We don't know if the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be able to beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the department, considering the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a width of 8.3 mm, while its successor is rumored to be 8.25 mm thick.

Ice does have a very respectable track record though, so we wouldn't write this rumor off yet.

It's also hard to put much stock in the rumor the assertion that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the lightest of the upcoming flagships, considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs slightly more than both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but given Ice doesn't shy away from criticising Samsung when needed, we don't think it's wise to disregard the report.

After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is around five months away at this point and anything can change between now and then.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

