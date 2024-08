New images show the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rounded design next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image credit – PhoneArena

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung's flagship with S Pen (the second image) | Image credit – Ice Universe





Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25

It’s not yet 100% certain if Samsung will actually change the design of its upcoming flagship. But if the Korean tech giant opts to swap the sharp edges for more rounded ones on the, it’s likely to be a welcome update for many. Why?Well, while the sleek, angular design of the currentgives it a refined look, it can also make the phone uncomfortable to hold as the sharp corners dig into your palms. Not everyone finds this design issue bothersome, but some users certainly do.Actually, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might have more design updates beyond just rounded edges . Recently, the same leaker hinted at a unique twist for the phone’s middle frame. Instead of a completely straight or curved frame, the S25 Ultra is expected to feature a rounded back with a straighter front near the display. This asymmetrical design could give the phone a whole new look and feel.Aside from the design changes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to come with two new cameras : a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. It’s also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is reportedly redesigned for faster speeds . We’re looking forward to theseries making its debut next January.