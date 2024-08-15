New images show the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rounded design next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 series is still months away, but rumors have been buzzing for a while. For example, we have already heard that the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature more rounded edges. Now, a fresh leak gives us a glimpse of what these design changes might look like.
Renders of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online
Well-known serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe has shared several images of what’s supposed to be the next Galaxy S25 Ultra. The mock-ups reveal that the new flagship will feature a rounded design, contrasting with the sharper edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. One image even shows both phones side by side, highlighting the design difference.
August 15, 2024
Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shown with the S-Pen, featuring a design that looks pretty familiar. But the tipster didn’t stop there—another render places the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For years, Apple’s Pro Max models and Samsung’s Ultra models have been fierce rivals in the flagship market, and the new versions will surely continue that trend.
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung’s flagship with S Pen (the second image) | Image credit – Ice Universe
It’s not yet 100% certain if Samsung will actually change the design of its upcoming flagship. But if the Korean tech giant opts to swap the sharp edges for more rounded ones on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s likely to be a welcome update for many. Why?
Well, while the sleek, angular design of the current Galaxy S24 Ultra gives it a refined look, it can also make the phone uncomfortable to hold as the sharp corners dig into your palms. Not everyone finds this design issue bothersome, but some users certainly do.
Actually, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might have more design updates beyond just rounded edges. Recently, the same leaker hinted at a unique twist for the phone’s middle frame. Instead of a completely straight or curved frame, the S25 Ultra is expected to feature a rounded back with a straighter front near the display. This asymmetrical design could give the phone a whole new look and feel.
