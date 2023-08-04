Regular iPhone 15 is now expected to have a better primary camera than 15 Pro

Gone are the days when most features used to be standard across the entire iPhone lineup. Apple has now started reserving the better features for the Pro models but a surprising new report says there might be one exception to this strategy.





Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max got a new 48MP camera and the Dynamic Island cutout, whereas the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus retained the 12MP primary camera and the notch.





It can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that the whole lineup will have the Dynamic Island this year and all phones will have a 48MP main camera. But not all 48MP cameras are created equal.





iPhone 15 Pro's main shooter. He says that the base iPhone 15 models will employ a new stacked CIS design and the Pro won't get it until next year. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , the iPhone 15's primary camera might be better than thePro's main shooter. He says that the basemodels will employ a new stacked CIS design and the Pro won't get it until next year.









iPhone 15 to capture more light than the iPhone 15 Pro for higher quality images and this might make it the The fact that Sony is having production issues might be one of the reasons why the entire lineup is not going to get the new tech . The three-stacked sensor should theoretically enable theto capture more light than thePro for higher quality images and this might make it the better camera phone of the two.





That said, only the Pros will have a telephoto camera, with the Pro Max expected to get a periscope unit for a zooming range of up to 6x.





than the iPhone 15 and this may even out whatever advantages the base models might have over the Pros. Additionally the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a larger 48MP sensor than theand this may even out whatever advantages the base models might have over the Pros.







