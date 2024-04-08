Up Next:
New leaked photo of the Google Pixel 8a surfaces with a clearer look at the front and back
If you're a fan of Google's mid-range Pixels, you'll be happy to know that, as expected, the leaks surrounding the "A" series device are heating up. New images from TechDroider on X have surfaced, and they give us another closer look at Google's next budget-friendly smartphone.
The front view features the rumored 6.1" display, which is generating lots of talk with the noticeable bezels, but that's actually not a strange sight for Google's "A" series phones. However, what is drawing the most attention are the rumors suggesting that the Pixel 8a's OLED display might be the first in its line to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning smoother scrolling and more responsive visuals.
Reportedly leaked image of Google Pixel 8a (front and back) and comparison with Pixel
In the above images, the first thing you'll notice is that the Pixel 8a seems to be ditching the Pixel 7a's glossy back for a matte finish. It is a subtle change, but one that a lot of users might appreciate. The overall design language remains familiar, following the rounded aesthetic Google debuted with the Pixel 8.
Previous leaks have also claimed that Google will include the Tensor G3 chip with the Pixel 8a, which will be a nice performance upgrade. Additionally, word is that Google will keep the same 64MP/13MP dual camera setup from the Pixel 7a.
So far, it's looking like the Pixel 8a is gearing up to compete once again for the mid-ranger device crown. All these small improvements, like the OLED 120Hz screen and the newer processor, will likely result in a price increase for the device, leaving someone to wonder if it will even belong in the mid-ranger category anymore. We'll have to wait and see what Google has in store for the "A" series phones once Google I/O rolls around next month. Will the Pixel 8a be enough of a draw, or will most users opt to wait for the more refined Pixel 9 series?
