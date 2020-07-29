The Pixel 4a was briefly mentioned on Google's blog



The post has been taken down and appears to be a marketing faux pas. Apparently, someone hit publish prematurely and rectified the mistake soon after that. The screenshot of the post reveals nothing about the Pixel 4a.







If Google has a post about the Pixel 4a ready to go live, it only means the phone is around the corner. Prosser says that even review units have been sent out and press embargo has been set. In short, the company seemingly can't revise the decision now.





Pixel 4a:



Earlier this month, I said the launch date was August 3. Though Google has pushed this launch back a few times, they’re too far down the marketing chain to change it this time.



- Review units have been sent out.



- Embargo has been set.



100% happening on August 3. https://t.co/SPFak6c39v — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 27, 2020





Back in June, it was reported that Google is reluctant to ship the Pixel 4a even though it's ready because of market conditions. It seems like the pandemic scared the company into delaying the phone.



Meanwhile, Apple and OnePlus went ahead and released their budget devices. So, it's about time that Google launches its mid-tier phone too.