The Pixel 4a was briefly mentioned on Google's blog

Google's Pixel 4a is tipped to finally arrive on August 3 after repeated delays. Since the launch date has been pushed back so many times, it's a little hard to take any report about its launch seriously. However, it seems like leaker Jon Prosser is right this time, as the phone briefly appeared on the Google Spain blog, as spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor.
The post has been taken down and appears to be a marketing faux pas. Apparently, someone hit publish prematurely and rectified the mistake soon after that. The screenshot of the post reveals nothing about the Pixel 4a.
If Google has a post about the Pixel 4a ready to go live, it only means the phone is around the corner. Prosser says that even review units have been sent out and press embargo has been set. In short, the company seemingly can't revise the decision now.
Back in June, it was reported that Google is reluctant to ship the Pixel 4a even though it's ready because of market conditions. It seems like the pandemic scared the company into delaying the phone.
Meanwhile, Apple and OnePlus went ahead and released their budget devices. So, it's about time that Google launches its mid-tier phone too.
Expected specs include the Snapdragon 730, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 5.81-inch punch-hole display, a lone 12MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie sensor, a 3,080mAh cell, a physical fingerprint sensor, and an audio port. The phone's price will probably start at $349.
