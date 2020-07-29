Android Google

The Pixel 4a was briefly mentioned on Google's blog

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 29, 2020, 4:20 PM
The Pixel 4a was briefly mentioned on Google's blog
Google's Pixel 4a is tipped to finally arrive on August 3 after repeated delays. Since the launch date has been pushed back so many times, it's a little hard to take any report about its launch seriously. However, it seems like leaker Jon Prosser is right this time, as the phone briefly appeared on the Google Spain blog, as spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor.

The post has been taken down and appears to be a marketing faux pas. Apparently, someone hit publish prematurely and rectified the mistake soon after that. The screenshot of the post reveals nothing about the Pixel 4a. 


If Google has a post about the Pixel 4a ready to go live, it only means the phone is around the corner. Prosser says that even review units have been sent out and press embargo has been set. In short, the company seemingly can't revise the decision now.



Back in June, it was reported that Google is reluctant to ship the Pixel 4a even though it's ready because of market conditions. It seems like the pandemic scared the company into delaying the phone.

Meanwhile, Apple and OnePlus went ahead and released their budget devices. So, it's about time that Google launches its mid-tier phone too.

Expected specs include the Snapdragon 730, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 5.81-inch punch-hole display, a lone 12MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie sensor, a 3,080mAh cell, a physical fingerprint sensor, and an audio port. The phone's price will probably start at $349.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in all official colors
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless