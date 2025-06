Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 will prove Google and Samsung's relationship was past its peak

Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 | Image Credit - PhoneArena





Cracks have started to appear in Google and Samsung's relationship and we all might be better off for it.Google and Samsung aren't exactly quarreling with each other. Heck, they aren't even going to call it quits.Reports indicate that their friendship is cooling off and they are exploring other partnerships. This will be reflected in their next flagships, the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 . I believe that the two have decided to drift apart at the right time.Google collaborated closely with Samsung to develop its first in-house chipset, the Tensor G1, which debuted on the Pixel 6 in 2021. The South Korean giant didn't only manufacture the chip but also helped Google design the Tensor G1. Without Samsung's help, Google may not have been able to move away from Qualcomm.Similarly, it was Google that made sure that Samsung wasn't left behind in the age of AI by working with the company on Galaxy AI . Without a surefooted partner, Samsung might have disappointed customers , just like Apple did.While switching to a home-brewed chipset gave Google greater control over its phones, Tensor chips have often been criticized for not being as fast and power-efficient as Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips that fuel most top Android phones While this can partly be attributed to Google's inexperience, especially in the early days of Tensor, it can also be chalked up to the Exynos blueprint and Samsung's foundry.This is apparently why the upcoming Pixel 10 will feature a chip produced by TSMC , which is known for making chips with better power-to-performance ratios.As for Samsung, it has reportedly inked a deal with AI company Perplexity to equip thewith its app, assistance, and search features. While Samsung isn't ready to give up on Google's AI models just yet, the partnership with Perplexity will help it reduce its reliance on Google.I am not saying the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 are similar. But I do think that they are no longer different enough to have clearly distinct identities.Yes, the phones are worlds apart in hardware, design, and user interface. However, the phones offer similar AI experiences, largely because Samsung is at the mercy of Google for its AI features. That's not to say that there aren't AI experiences that are exclusive to the two companies, but broadly speaking, they are more alike than different. And in an era where AI matters more than anything else, this is not something to be taken lightly.