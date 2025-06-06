Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 will prove Google and Samsung's relationship was past its peak

Google and Samsung's closeness is holding them back, which is why I am cheering their impending breakup.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy S26 Pixel 10
Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Cracks have started to appear in Google and Samsung's relationship and we all might be better off for it.

Google and Samsung aren't exactly quarreling with each other. Heck, they aren't even going to call it quits.

Reports indicate that their friendship is cooling off and they are exploring other partnerships. This will be reflected in their next flagships, the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26. I believe that the two have decided to drift apart at the right time.

It was good while it lasted


Google collaborated closely with Samsung to develop its first in-house chipset, the Tensor G1, which debuted on the Pixel 6 in 2021. The South Korean giant didn't only manufacture the chip but also helped Google design the Tensor G1. Without Samsung's help, Google may not have been able to move away from Qualcomm.

Similarly, it was Google that made sure that Samsung wasn't left behind in the age of AI by working with the company on Galaxy AI. Without a surefooted partner, Samsung might have disappointed customers, just like Apple did.

It's time to move on


While switching to a home-brewed chipset gave Google greater control over its phones, Tensor chips have often been criticized for not being as fast and power-efficient as Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips that fuel most top Android phones.

While this can partly be attributed to Google's inexperience, especially in the early days of Tensor, it can also be chalked up to the Exynos blueprint and Samsung's foundry.

This is apparently why the upcoming Pixel 10 will feature a chip produced by TSMC, which is known for making chips with better power-to-performance ratios.

As for Samsung, it has reportedly inked a deal with AI company Perplexity to equip the Galaxy S26 with its app, assistance, and search features. While Samsung isn't ready to give up on Google's AI models just yet, the partnership with Perplexity will help it reduce its reliance on Google.

Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 should offer comparable yet distinct experiences


I am not saying the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 are similar. But I do think that they are no longer different enough to have clearly distinct identities.

Yes, the phones are worlds apart in hardware, design, and user interface. However, the phones offer similar AI experiences, largely because Samsung is at the mercy of Google for its AI features. That's not to say that there aren't AI experiences that are exclusive to the two companies, but broadly speaking, they are more alike than different. And in an era where AI matters more than anything else, this is not something to be taken lightly.

The Pixel 9 is an excellent phone but it's held back by its Samsung-made chip. It's fast enough for most people and the latest Tensor chip runs cooler, but power users are still not willing to tolerate its shortcomings. 

A Galaxy S26 with all-new AI capabilities will stand out in a sea of phones that offer pretty much the same AI tools. Similarly, a Pixel 10 that's about as performant as a new Samsung Galaxy phone or Apple iPhone will make more people gravitate to Google.

Breakups are hard but often necessary and Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 will show us why.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
