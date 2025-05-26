Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The Google Pixel and TSMC partnership could last longer than we thought

This multi-year alliance could redefine the power and capabilities of future Google Pixel smartphones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Image of a Google Tensor chip
We already knew Google was planning to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, to make the chip for the Pixel 10. But now we're hearing that this isn't just for one phone, but actually a multi-year deal to build the Tensor chips that power future Pixel devices.

Up until the Pixel 9, Google has had Samsung make their Tensor chips. Even though Google helps design them, they've used some of Samsung's tech. Switching to TSMC, who are experts at making really advanced chips, for more than just one phone suggests Google wants even more control over how these chips are made. They probably want to make them even better for Pixel phones, focusing on things like making them faster, using less battery, and being smarter with artificial intelligence.

We already expected the chip for the Pixel 10, the Tensor G5, to be made by TSMC using a very advanced 3nm process. This is a big deal in the chip world because it usually means you can pack more power into a smaller space and use less energy. The news about a multi-year deal just makes it clearer that Google is planning to stick with TSMC for a while to take advantage of these improvements for future Pixel phones, especially with all the new AI stuff they've been showing off.

Image of a sign with the TSMC logo
The Google and TSMC collaboration could last up to 2029. | Image credit — TSMC


However, this latest report says that this partnership could last until the Pixel 14, around 2029. That's a long time in the tech world. This commitment shows that Google sees the Tensor chip as a key part of its Pixel strategy for the foreseeable future.

This comes after some earlier talk about Google maybe working with MediaTek. However, the reports of the company going with a longer deal with TSMC seems to mean Google is really investing in making their own chips a big part of what makes Pixel phones special.

We've seen how the Tensor chip already helps Pixel phones do unique things. This deeper partnership with TSMC could make those things even better in the phones we see down the road. It’ll be interesting to see just how much Google can innovate with this closer collaboration down the line.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier
First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier
Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless