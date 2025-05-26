The Google Pixel and TSMC partnership could last longer than we thought





This comes after some earlier talk about Google maybe working with MediaTek. However, the reports of the company going with a longer deal with TSMC seems to mean Google is really investing in making their own chips a big part of what makes Pixel phones special.





We've seen how the Tensor chip already helps Pixel phones do unique things. This deeper partnership with TSMC could make those things even better in the phones we see down the road. It’ll be interesting to see just how much Google can innovate with this closer collaboration down the line.

However, this latest report says that this partnership could last until the Pixel 14, around 2029. That's a long time in the tech world. This commitment shows that Google sees the Tensor chip as a key part of its Pixel strategy for the foreseeable future.