The Google Pixel and TSMC partnership could last longer than we thought
This multi-year alliance could redefine the power and capabilities of future Google Pixel smartphones
We already knew Google was planning to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, to make the chip for the Pixel 10. But now we're hearing that this isn't just for one phone, but actually a multi-year deal to build the Tensor chips that power future Pixel devices.
Up until the Pixel 9, Google has had Samsung make their Tensor chips. Even though Google helps design them, they've used some of Samsung's tech. Switching to TSMC, who are experts at making really advanced chips, for more than just one phone suggests Google wants even more control over how these chips are made. They probably want to make them even better for Pixel phones, focusing on things like making them faster, using less battery, and being smarter with artificial intelligence.
However, this latest report says that this partnership could last until the Pixel 14, around 2029. That's a long time in the tech world. This commitment shows that Google sees the Tensor chip as a key part of its Pixel strategy for the foreseeable future.
We already expected the chip for the Pixel 10, the Tensor G5, to be made by TSMC using a very advanced 3nm process. This is a big deal in the chip world because it usually means you can pack more power into a smaller space and use less energy. The news about a multi-year deal just makes it clearer that Google is planning to stick with TSMC for a while to take advantage of these improvements for future Pixel phones, especially with all the new AI stuff they've been showing off.
The Google and TSMC collaboration could last up to 2029. | Image credit — TSMC
This comes after some earlier talk about Google maybe working with MediaTek. However, the reports of the company going with a longer deal with TSMC seems to mean Google is really investing in making their own chips a big part of what makes Pixel phones special.
We've seen how the Tensor chip already helps Pixel phones do unique things. This deeper partnership with TSMC could make those things even better in the phones we see down the road. It’ll be interesting to see just how much Google can innovate with this closer collaboration down the line.
