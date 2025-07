Galaxy Z Fold 7 users are adding reinforcements to the phone after unfolding struggles

Galaxy Z Fold 7

—Joneep, Reddit user, July 2025

This is particularly noticeable when users try to unfurl the phone with one hand while juggling another task with the other. It may have helped if the phone's frames had a grippier texture.



While the issue can mostly be managed with the right case, not everyone wants to put one on, which is why many users have come up with creative solutions, such as adding rubber grips to the sides of the phone. Another idea is to use a skin with a grippy texture.





—Mouser05, Reddit user, July 2025



—ContributionLive3126, Reddit user, July 2025

One user has recommended using a collapsible strip to make it easier to unfold the phone one-handed.









There's also apparently a right and wrong way to open the phone, and once you get the hang of it, it might get easier to pry open the device without it feeling like an uphill task. If you place your thumbs at the same level on both sides, rest your middle, ring, and index fingers on the hinge, apply gentle downward pressure using your thumbs as you open the device, it should do the trick.



—grepresentitive, Reddit user, July 2025





Whether it should have to be this complicated is another question. While it's easy to be dismissive of the problem and call it nitpicking, it's important to remember that this is a real concern if it's bothering so many people. It was one of the first things our Victor Hristov noticed when testing the phone. He explained that the phone's flat sides exacerbated the problem, and he came close to dropping it a few times when trying to open it. Perhaps next time, Samsung will want to opt for angled sides to fix the problem.

Think thinness doesn't come with its own set of problems ? Think again! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest foldable phone in the world , and that's causing some usability problems.Asreports, hordes of users have taken to Reddit to complain that unfolding theis a task in itself. Since the phone is so slender, getting a grip on the two halves to open it can be a hit or miss. It's also suspected that the magnets used to hold the two sides together securely are very strong.