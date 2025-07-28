Galaxy Z Fold 7 users are adding reinforcements to the phone after unfolding struggles

Galaxy Z Fold 7

This is particularly noticeable when users try to unfurl the phone with one hand while juggling another task with the other. It may have helped if the phone's frames had a grippier texture.While the issue can mostly be managed with the right case, not everyone wants to put one on, which is why many users have come up with creative solutions, such as adding rubber grips to the sides of the phone. Another idea is to use a skin with a grippy texture.

—Mouser05, Reddit user, July 2025

One user has recommended using a collapsible strip to make it easier to unfold the phone one-handed.

What should Samsung do to ensure the Fold 8 isn't as hard to open as the Fold 7? Make the sides less flat. Go for a less slippery texture. Nothing, this gets better with use. Make the sides less flat. 20% Go for a less slippery texture. 30% Nothing, this gets better with use. 50%

There's also apparently a right and wrong way to open the phone, and once you get the hang of it, it might get easier to pry open the device without it feeling like an uphill task. If you place your thumbs at the same level on both sides, rest your middle, ring, and index fingers on the hinge, apply gentle downward pressure using your thumbs as you open the device, it should do the trick.