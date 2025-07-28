Galaxy Z Fold 7 users are adding reinforcements to the phone after unfolding struggles
Some Galaxy Z Fold 7 users have taken matters into their own hands after struggling to open the phone.
Think thinness doesn't come with its own set of problems? Think again! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest foldable phone in the world, and that's causing some usability problems.
As Android Authority reports, hordes of Galaxy Z Fold 7users have taken to Reddit to complain that unfolding the Fold 7 is a task in itself. Since the phone is so slender, getting a grip on the two halves to open it can be a hit or miss. It's also suspected that the magnets used to hold the two sides together securely are very strong.
There's also apparently a right and wrong way to open the phone, and once you get the hang of it, it might get easier to pry open the device without it feeling like an uphill task. If you place your thumbs at the same level on both sides, rest your middle, ring, and index fingers on the hinge, apply gentle downward pressure using your thumbs as you open the device, it should do the trick.
It was one of the first things our Victor Hristov noticed when testing the phone. He explained that the phone's flat sides exacerbated the problem, and he came close to dropping it a few times when trying to open it. Perhaps next time, Samsung will want to opt for angled sides to fix the problem.
Yes! It is caseless. I want to enjoy its thinness after I paid for the Care+, but the magnet is too strong, and the two halves are so thin, which created a very little surface area to grap.
I just can't open it while I'm on the go or doing my errands. I need to sit and struggle to open it without fearing its fall.
—Joneep, Reddit user, July 2025
This is particularly noticeable when users try to unfurl the phone with one hand while juggling another task with the other. It may have helped if the phone's frames had a grippier texture.
While the issue can mostly be managed with the right case, not everyone wants to put one on, which is why many users have come up with creative solutions, such as adding rubber grips to the sides of the phone. Another idea is to use a skin with a grippy texture.
I have a clear wrap coming from slickwraps which will give it a better grip while enjoying the thinness which is why some bought it
—Mouser05, Reddit user, July 2025
I added some rubber grip to the lower side and that have helped wonders with opening and closing.
—ContributionLive3126, Reddit user, July 2025
One user has recommended using a collapsible strip to make it easier to unfold the phone one-handed.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 users can't easily unfold the phone without getting creative. | Image Credit - Reddit users Holy_chick, SpaceDandye, and KillianReaver
Pro tip: when closed, place one thumb on one side above the other thumb on each of the opening sides. Middle, ring, index fingers placed on the hinge on the back relaxed. Index ringers either off or on the sides, doesn't matter. Apply mostly gentle pressure downward using your thumbs, now pry apart. Boom done.
No fingernails required.
—grepresentitive, Reddit user, July 2025
Whether it should have to be this complicated is another question. While it's easy to be dismissive of the problem and call it nitpicking, it's important to remember that this is a real concern if it's bothering so many people.
