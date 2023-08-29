Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak

iOS Apple
Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak
Apple offers lively colors for the standard iPhones, whereas the Pro models usually come in somber colors. A recent rumor said that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in pink/rose gold, green, blue, yellow, orange, and black. A leaked image gives us a good sense of what the green shade will look like.

Twitter X leaker Majin Bu has posted an image of a dummy model of the green iPhone 15. It's a soft, pale green shade, kind of like light pistachio green. The leaker says the color will be similar to the hue previously seen on the iPhone 12.



We only get to see the rear portion and bottom of the unit in the images, which has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging and transferring data and slightly softer edges than the the current models.

Majin Bu isn't really sure if the green iPhone 15 will be available at launch and says that it's more likely to be released as a spring color next year.

The regular iPhone 15 models will reportedly have the Dynamic Island that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro instead of a notch as well as last year's Pro lineup's 48MP primary camera. It will probably be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. The standard and Plus models are also expected to have slimmer bezels and larger camera bumps.

Whether these changes will be enough to make the new phones one of the best handsets of the year remains to be seen. One thing that may work in the favor of the lower-end models is that, unlike the Pros, they aren't expected to go up in price, at least in the US.

Apple will announce the new lineup on September 12 during the fall Wonderlust event and the phones will reportedly go on sale on September 22.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Story Timeline
68 stories
29 Aug, 2023
Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak
27 Aug, 2023
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
24 Aug, 2023
Alleged iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal 'Titan Gray' hue that will replace a fan favorite color
21 Aug, 2023
All iPhone 15 color options might come with a color-matching USB-C cable
19 Aug, 2023
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless