Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak

Twitter

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

We only get to see the rear portion and bottom of the unit in the images, which has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging and transferring data and slightly softer edges than the the current models.Majin Bu isn't really sure if the greenwill be available at launch and says that it's more likely to be released as a spring color next year.The regularmodels will reportedly have the Dynamic Island that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro instead of a notch as well as last year's Pro lineup's 48MP primary camera. It will probably be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. The standard and Plus models are also expected to have slimmer bezels and larger camera bumps.Whether these changes will be enough to make the new phones one of the best handsets of the year remains to be seen. One thing that may work in the favor of the lower-end models is that, unlike the Pros, they aren't expected to go up in price, at least in the US.Apple will announce the new lineup on September 12 during the fall Wonderlust event and the phones will reportedly go on sale on September 22.