Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak
Apple offers lively colors for the standard iPhones, whereas the Pro models usually come in somber colors. A recent rumor said that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in pink/rose gold, green, blue, yellow, orange, and black. A leaked image gives us a good sense of what the green shade will look like.
We only get to see the rear portion and bottom of the unit in the images, which has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging and transferring data and slightly softer edges than the the current models.
Majin Bu isn't really sure if the green iPhone 15 will be available at launch and says that it's more likely to be released as a spring color next year.
The regular iPhone 15 models will reportedly have the Dynamic Island that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro instead of a notch as well as last year's Pro lineup's 48MP primary camera. It will probably be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. The standard and Plus models are also expected to have slimmer bezels and larger camera bumps.
Apple will announce the new lineup on September 12 during the fall Wonderlust event and the phones will reportedly go on sale on September 22.
Twitter X leaker Majin Bu has posted an image of a dummy model of the green iPhone 15. It's a soft, pale green shade, kind of like light pistachio green. The leaker says the color will be similar to the hue previously seen on the iPhone 12.
We only get to see the rear portion and bottom of the unit in the images, which has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging and transferring data and slightly softer edges than the the current models.
Majin Bu isn't really sure if the green iPhone 15 will be available at launch and says that it's more likely to be released as a spring color next year.
The regular iPhone 15 models will reportedly have the Dynamic Island that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro instead of a notch as well as last year's Pro lineup's 48MP primary camera. It will probably be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. The standard and Plus models are also expected to have slimmer bezels and larger camera bumps.
Whether these changes will be enough to make the new phones one of the best handsets of the year remains to be seen. One thing that may work in the favor of the lower-end models is that, unlike the Pros, they aren't expected to go up in price, at least in the US.
Apple will announce the new lineup on September 12 during the fall Wonderlust event and the phones will reportedly go on sale on September 22.
Popular stories
29 Aug, 2023Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak
27 Aug, 2023Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
24 Aug, 2023Alleged iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal 'Titan Gray' hue that will replace a fan favorite color
21 Aug, 2023All iPhone 15 color options might come with a color-matching USB-C cable
19 Aug, 2023iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: