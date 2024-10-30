Huge Samsung One UI 7 features leak hint at big changes

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung
An image of the One UI logo
A new leak has surfaced revealing all the new features that are expected to debut with Samsung's One UI 7, including easier-to-identify icons, smart notification management, and an enhanced lock screen for better visibility.

According to the leak, One UI 7 will also introduce "Homework help with Circle to Search," a feature announced at Google I/O in May, now coming to Samsung devices. This feature allows users to get help with Math, Physics, and History problems without switching apps. Google will also provide explainers, videos, and search results to assist with homework, instead of just giving the answers without any work done.

Samsung is also adding new Parental Controls to keep kids safe on the Internet. Parents can control access to certain sites and apps, and even check their children's physical location. This will effectively eliminate the need for third-party apps for this purpose, and you can handle this task directly from your Samsung device.

Several photo features are also getting enhancements in One UI 7. Live Effects can add depth to pictures, and AI can restyle portraits with various artistic effects. The Pro Visual Engine with AI Zoom will allow for clear zoom shots, even at 100x.

All the leaked features coming to One UI 7. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Additionally, the "Sketch to Image" feature, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, is getting more options. Users can draw an image, and Generative AI can bring it to life in different styles, including 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor. It is unclear what these additional options will be at launch.

"Energy Score," another feature from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, along with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, is also getting updates. It provides insights into health effects and daily life, with Wellness Tips to help improve the score.

Recommended Stories
Lastly, security remains a priority for Samsung. This is why One UI 7 will also include Samsung Knox, protecting users whether they are browsing the internet, using banking apps, or taking photos. The first beta of One UI 7 is expected before the end of the year, but the stable version is not expected to launch until 2025 due to the extensive changes.

So far, it looks like One UI 7 will be a large visual overhaul with the refinement of features that have either already been implemented by Samsung, or pre-announced by Google. The focus on user experience with easier icons, notification management, and an enhanced lock screen is a welcome change. The integration of Circle to Search for homework help and the addition of parental controls show a commitment to user needs. The advancements in photo features and Energy Score are exciting additions. I'm eager to see how these features will enhance my daily life and productivity.
Johanna Romero
