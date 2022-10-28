OnePlus 10T gets its first taste of Android 13 via Open Beta
In typical OnePlus fashion, the Chinese company is releasing the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for one of its flagships, before actually making the update available to everyone. That flagship is the OnePlus 10T, a device that was released on the market just a few months ago.
Surprisingly, the handset maker decided to first allow OnePlus 10 Pro owners to upgrade their phones to Android 13, despite the fact that this is a slightly older flagship than the OnePlus 10T. Another disappointment is that fact that the new Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta is only available in India.
Despite the fact that this is a beta build, it looks like OnePlus is only aware of three issues, which should be fixed in future beta updates or in the official OTA. These don’t seem to be too important, so they most likely won’t affect user experience.
Known issues
One other important thing worth noting is that your OnePlus 10T must be on OxygenOS 12 version (A.08/A.10) to be able to install the first-ever OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for this particular phone.
That said, if you bought the OnePlus 10T and live in India, you can now download the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, just keep in mind that the build is not as stable as the official OTAs. Along with the announcement, OnePlus posted the full list of changes, which apparently is pretty huge.
Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
Seamless interconnection
- Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.
- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.
Personalization
- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.
Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
