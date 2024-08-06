Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Limited-time offer makes this refurbished Apple Watch Ultra too affordable to be ignored

If you can't afford the Apple Watch Ultra 2 even after its latest and greatest Amazon discount offered across the entire 2023-released product roster, it might be a good idea to take a look at Woot's hot new Apple Watch Ultra deal. 

Yes, the first-ever rugged Apple Watch is still a thing after almost two years on the market... although retailers like Amazon and Best Buy no longer seem to carry the device in any variant or condition. That's where Woot comes in today (and today only), charging an insanely low $439.99 for "grade A refurbished" units with 90-day seller warranties included.

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Midnight Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty
$359 off (45%)
$439 99
$799
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$99 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

That's obviously a bonkers price by the typical standards of an intelligent timepiece that made its commercial debut at a whopping $800 in the fall of 2022, although it's still not low enough to bring the OG Apple Watch Ultra in line with the best budget smartwatches available in 2024.

Of course, that's because this bad boy's features and capabilities have aged pretty gracefully (to say the least), including an extra-large and super-bright Retina display, respectable (at the very least) battery life, a handy customizable Action button, top-notch water resistance, top-notch health monitoring tools, and a nearly indestructible titanium construction.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is only slightly better than its predecessor, which will probably be enough to convince a lot of people to take advantage of its aforementioned $100 discount. If you'd rather minimize your spending ahead of your return to the classroom this fall, you have just a few hours to nab a refurbished first-gen Apple Watch Ultra at an unbeatable price with a Midnight ocean band.

Curiously enough, Woot doesn't elaborate on the condition of these massively discounted devices on sale for a very limited time, but "grade A refurbished" generally means flawless functionality and minimal cosmetic damage. That doesn't sound like an absolute dealbreaker to us... when considering everything else and looking at the overall value delivered here for less than 450 bucks.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

