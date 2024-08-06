Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Huge new Amazon sale slashes a cool $100 off all Apple Watch Ultra 2 models

With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 undoubtedly and unsurprisingly right around the corner, many rugged smartwatch fans might be wondering if last year's Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still worth their attention and hard-earned cash. The answer, of course, depends on a lot of different factors and variables, including how much you're willing to spend on a new wearable device with an outdoor-friendly design.

Regularly priced at $799, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently marked down by a very nice $100, which... still makes this bad boy pretty expensive. But it also makes it about as affordable as it's ever been, matching Amazon's top Prime Day deal from a few weeks back while coming with no strings attached or restrictions of any sort.

Absolutely anyone and everyone can save a cool Benjamin on an Apple Watch Ultra 2 variant of their choice right now, and yes, that includes all band and strap options in all available colorways. Although this incredibly extensive sale doesn't have an expiration date mentioned anywhere, we obviously expect Amazon to either run out of inventory or reverse the discount eventually.

That's likely to happen sooner rather than later, and because the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is all but guaranteed to start at the same $799 price as its predecessor with extremely similar capabilities and a presumably unchanged design, you are highly recommended to at least consider pulling the trigger here while you can.

As our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review makes abundantly clear, this is the absolute best smartwatch for adventurous iPhone users today, with not only an impressively robust construction in tow, but also a super-bright and super-sharp (not to mention absolutely massive) display, zippy user interface, excellent battery life (by Apple Watch family standards), and of course, unrivaled software support.

The Double Tap gesture that was not available at launch, mind you, has since been rolled out to further enrich the user experience and improve the convenience of a device that almost doesn't need a sequel this year. Yes, it's that good, especially at a neatly discounted price.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

