



Regularly priced at $799, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently marked down by a very nice $100, which... still makes this bad boy pretty expensive. But it also makes it about as affordable as it's ever been, matching Regularly priced at $799, theis currently marked down by a very nice $100, which... still makes this bad boy pretty expensive. But it also makes it about as affordable as it's ever been, matching Amazon's top Prime Day deal from a few weeks back while coming with no strings attached or restrictions of any sort.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $99 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





Absolutely anyone and everyone can save a cool Benjamin on an Apple Watch Ultra 2 variant of their choice right now, and yes, that includes all band and strap options in all available colorways. Although this incredibly extensive sale doesn't have an expiration date mentioned anywhere, we obviously expect Amazon to either run out of inventory or reverse the discount eventually.





That's likely to happen sooner rather than later, and because the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is all but guaranteed to start at the same $799 price as its predecessor with extremely similar capabilities and a presumably unchanged design, you are highly recommended to at least consider pulling the trigger here while you can.









almost doesn't need a sequel this year. Yes, it's that good, especially at a neatly discounted price. The Double Tap gesture that was not available at launch, mind you, has since been rolled out to further enrich the user experience and improve the convenience of a device thatdoesn't need a sequel this year. Yes, it's that good, especially at a neatly discounted price.