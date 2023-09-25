Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark score points at extraordinary leap in performance

Android Processors Qualcomm
Follow Us
Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark scores point at remarkable performance leap
Unlike Apple's A17 Pro which powers the iPhone 15 Pro, Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that will power the next crop of high-end Android phones is not expected to be a 3nm chip. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, primarily because yields are still low, and with Snapdragon 8 Gen benchmark leaks getting better and better, it wouldn't be surprising to see Android phones like the Galaxy S24 close the performance gap further with Apple's in-house chip.

Today, Geekbench 6 Vulkan score for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has leaked and it looks mighty impressive. The chip managed a score of 15,434, which is considerably higher compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's score of around 10,000.


These scores fit well with a rumor that said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's Adreno 750 GPU would be 50 percent more powerful than the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Apple put a strong emphasis on the A17 Pro's gaming prowess, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might eclipse it in real-world gaming performance, though there's no way to objectively compare their GPUs at the moment.

Still, given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a faster GPU than the A16 Bionic and its successor's GPU is looking like a huge upgrade, it's highly likely that the A17 Pro's spotlight is about to be taken away and the 8 Gen 3 will continue to maintain its lead over Apple's GPU.

As for Qualcomm's next chip's CPU, well it should certainly help that it will have a different layout and higher clock speeds. Its multicore Geekbench score has allegedly increased from around 3828 to 7,400, which is high enough to beat the A17 Pro, which achieved a multi-core score of 7,288. Whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will also beat the A17 Pro in single-core performance remains to be seen, but it doesn't sound likely at the moment, with leaked Galaxy S24 Plus benchmark results revealing 2,005 points, far less than the iPhone 15 Pro's 2,958 points.

That said, since the Galaxy S24 is still at least three months away, the performance will be optimized further, so it could end up being a close competition.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless