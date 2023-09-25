Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark score points at extraordinary leap in performance
Unlike Apple's A17 Pro which powers the iPhone 15 Pro, Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that will power the next crop of high-end Android phones is not expected to be a 3nm chip. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, primarily because yields are still low, and with Snapdragon 8 Gen benchmark leaks getting better and better, it wouldn't be surprising to see Android phones like the Galaxy S24 close the performance gap further with Apple's in-house chip.
Today, Geekbench 6 Vulkan score for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has leaked and it looks mighty impressive. The chip managed a score of 15,434, which is considerably higher compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's score of around 10,000.
Alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU benchmark score
These scores fit well with a rumor that said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's Adreno 750 GPU would be 50 percent more powerful than the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Apple put a strong emphasis on the A17 Pro's gaming prowess, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might eclipse it in real-world gaming performance, though there's no way to objectively compare their GPUs at the moment.
Still, given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a faster GPU than the A16 Bionic and its successor's GPU is looking like a huge upgrade, it's highly likely that the A17 Pro's spotlight is about to be taken away and the 8 Gen 3 will continue to maintain its lead over Apple's GPU.
As for Qualcomm's next chip's CPU, well it should certainly help that it will have a different layout and higher clock speeds. Its multicore Geekbench score has allegedly increased from around 3828 to 7,400, which is high enough to beat the A17 Pro, which achieved a multi-core score of 7,288. Whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will also beat the A17 Pro in single-core performance remains to be seen, but it doesn't sound likely at the moment, with leaked Galaxy S24 Plus benchmark results revealing 2,005 points, far less than the iPhone 15 Pro's 2,958 points.
That said, since the Galaxy S24 is still at least three months away, the performance will be optimized further, so it could end up being a close competition.
