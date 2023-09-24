Lower standards for A17 Pro could be behind iPhone 15 Pro thermal throttling issues





The A17 Pro has been manufactured by TSMC using the 3nm process. It's the biggest manufacturing process jump since 2020's 5nm tech but performance gains aren't particularly impressive, with Apple saying that the CPU is 10 percent faster and the GPU is 20 percent faster.





According to one leak, the A17 Pro has the same architecture as the A16 , and the performance improvements can mostly be chalked down to cache optimization, clock upgrades, and the extra GPU core.





On top of that, the iPhone 15 Pro gets toasty even with regular use, and that too pretty quickly. So, what's happening?













Apple apparently ended up lowering its efficiency standards and accepted chips that otherwise would have been rejected. Yuryev thinks that Apple upped the wattage to achieve the benchmark results it wanted but this increase in power consumption may lead to a lower battery life. And that's not all.





Since the iPhone 15 Pro heats up so quickly, thermal throttling kicks in earlier compared to previous iPhones, meaning the performance drops rather quickly. This is done to protect the phone's components and also you, the user, as the phone can get as hot as 118.58F, which is a high enough temperature to cause a first-degree burn. It also doesn't help that the phone doesn't have a cooling solution.





iPhone 15 Pro one of the Thankfully for gamers, the GPU packs other upgrades that could make theone of the best gaming phones of the year, including metal FX upscaling for improved graphics with less energy consumption.







