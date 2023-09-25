Samsung Galaxy S24 release date moved earlier to counter iPhone 15's success, report says









But Samsung's bendable phones are not immune to the wider macroeconomic challenges and do not seem to be doing as well as Samsung had hoped. So even though the company's annual foldable shipments are projected to be 10 percent higher compared to 2022 and may reach 10 million units for the first time in history, industry watchers have observed something that indicates that sales are falling short of expectations.





The three-day Chuseok holiday is around the corner, and if demand for the new Galaxy Z series phones was high, Samsung would have ordered new parts to avoid production disruptions, but that doesn't seem to be the case. This indicates that shipments will not reach the 12 to 13 million units predicted by industry watchers.





An earlier report had said that Samsung's partners would kick off mass production of Galaxy S24 parts in November, a month earlier compared to last year. This gave rise to speculations that the company would move up the launch of the Galaxy S24 line .





Galaxy S24 will be released a month earlier than the Today's report claims that thewill be released a month earlier than the Galaxy S23 , which was released in February. Parts production will begin from next month.





The Elec says that Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S24 series earlier than last year because the iPhone 15 is says that Samsung is going to launch theearlier than last year because theis seeing strong demand . The South Korean giant doesn't want Apple to take big bites out of its market share.



