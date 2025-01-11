Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Leaked S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra image shows a lot can change in two years

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image Credit - Samsung

With smartphones having reached peak design, we only see subtle changes year-over-year, but these little improvements are enough to make a new version look noticeably different after some years. For instance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra did away with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's curved screen, and the S25 Ultra is rumored to ditch its predecessor's boxy sides. In case you are wondering how the design has evolved, a leaker has whipped up some renders for us.

Leaker Ice Universe has shared an image with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Ultra next to each other. And while there are only so many changes you can make to a candybar phone, boy have we come a long way.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra was the last Ultra phone released by Samsung with a curved screen. The S24 Ultra came with a flat screen, which made its rounded frame quite visible. It also had thinner and uniform bezels.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have rounded corners and even slimmer bezels.

If you feel nostalgic about the Galaxy Note-inspired design, you might still feel compelled to buy the upcoming model due to its impressive specs. It's expected to have the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood as well as a better cooling system.

The phone will also reportedly feature a higher-resolution 50MP ultrawide camera and is pretty much guaranteed to be one of the best camera phones of the year.

One thing that may make you reconsider your decision is the rumored less capable S Pen. Apparently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's stylus will not have Bluetooth compatibility, meaning it may lose some of its best features. You won't have to charge it though, so that's a plus.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and if you think you might be interested in buying it, it's a good idea to reserve it and earn a $50 credit.
