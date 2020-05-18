iOS Apple

Apple might reduce iPhone SE price to bolster demand and potentially undercut the Pixel 4a

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 18, 2020, 11:26 AM
Apple might reduce iPhone SE price to bolster demand and potentially undercut the Pixel 4a
Apple might cut margins on the already affordable iPhone SE to boost sales and move some iPhone production outside of China, according to a new AppleInsider report. 


The iPhone SE starts at $399 and Apple appears confident that it could win over some Android users with the device. Per investment bank Piper Sandler's analyst Harsh Kumar, Apple is willing to forgo some of its margins on the phone to drive up sales. The iPhone SE apparently has a 54 percent component cost margin, much greater than the company's average product gross margin of 30.4 percent.

In the long run, Apple stands to gain from a cut in iPhone SE margin as it could get more people to use its services, which apparently have a  gross margin of 65.3 percent. 

Previously, it was reported that the Google Pixel 4a will start at  $349 for the 128GB model, so it could be that Apple is trying to stay competitive by reducing iPhone SE price.

Apple rightfully doesn't want to be caught in the middle of the US-China trade war


The report also says that Apple is looking to diversify manufacturing to locations outside of China. The US recently extended its ban against Chinese company Huawei for another year. It also wants to restrict the company's ability to produce chips and obtain critical parts that are based on US-origin technologies. 

This could further escalate tensions between the two countries and China might retaliate against US businesses to get back at the Trump administration. Most of Apple's contract factories are in China and it couldn't risk a disruption because of the rift between the two countries. 

One location of interest for Apple is India. The report says Apple executives are in touch with Indian officials regarding moving production capacity worth $40 billion over the next five years. Production will likely be done by current partners Wistron and Foxconn. At the same time, the company supposedly wants to reduce its reliance on the Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn. This is typical of Apple, as diversifying the supply chain helps it to minimize disruptions and negotiate better prices.

According to another report, Apple might move as much as a fifth of its manufacturing capacity to India. 

On the demand side, China made up 14.8 percent of Apple's revenue in Q1 2020. Needless to say, China is an important market, and the smartphone market there is already showing post-pandemic signs of recovery.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$550 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless