Google chose Samsung for Pixel 9's Tensor G4 because of Galaxy S24's success ...or did it?

Google chose Samsung for Tensor G4 due to Galaxy S24's success ...or did it?
The Tensor G4 chip which will power the Pixel 9 will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung. Google previously wanted to switch to TSMC but recent reports say it will be sticking with Samsung for its upcoming chip, which will also power the Pixel Fold 2. Google has reasons to believe that customers will be happy with its decision, implies a new report.

Korean outlet fnnews reports that the Tensor G4 will be based on Samsung's latest 4nm process, which the Korean giant refers to as the '3rd generation 4nm low-power process node'. 

The Exynos 2400, which fuels some variants of the Galaxy S24, is also based on the same process. Like Samsung's flagship Exynos silicon, the Tensor G4 is also rumored to utilize the Fan-out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) tech.

This should help with thermal management and give power efficiency and battery life a boost. Google's Tensor-powered Pixel phones struggle with overheating issues and the use of the FOWLP packaging tech may help mitigate the problem to a large extent.

The Exynos 2400 is an impressive chip and in some ways, it's better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is quite an achievement for Samsung. The success of the chip is expected to help the South Korean giant win orders from big players, some of whom have already expressed an interest in collaboration.

fnnews claims that the favorable reception of the Exynos 2400 is one of the reasons why Google opted for Samsung's latest 4nm manufacturing tech for the Tensor G4. The newer 4nm process should theoretically also boost performance when compared to the Tensor G3, which is based on an older version of the 4nm tech.

The Exynos 2400 and the Tensor G4 will have more in common than the same manufacturing node though. Per one report, the Tensor G4 will be loosely based on the Exynos 2400. It is expected to be an eight-core chip and use ARM's latest cores.

Google was reportedly ready to ditch Samsung for TSMC this year but the Taiwanese company turned it away due to the low order volume. Google is pretty much confirmed to get the Tensor G5 made from TSMC next year.

So while Google's decision to go to Samsung for the Tensor G4 may have been motivated in part by the Galaxy S24's success, the truth of the matter is that it didn't really have any other choice.

