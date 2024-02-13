Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel 9's Tensor G4 is suddenly sounding more interesting than before

Android Processors Google
Pixel 9's Tensor G4 is suddenly sounding more interesting than before
A couple of days back, a report indicated that Google's next in-house chip, the Tensor G4, might disappoint. It's too soon to draw conclusions though as the Pixel 9, which will likely be the first phone to feature the chip, is months away and the chipset is a work in process right now. Still, the leaked benchmark results were not a good early look, but one leaker has assuaged any fears that the chip will be a letdown.

X leaker @OreXda claims that the Tensor G4 will be based on the Exynos 2400. Past Tensor chips were also based on Samsung's Exynos chipsets and Google apparently needs another year to build a completely customized chip.


Now, if the Tensor G4 were entirely based on the Exynos 2400, it would have been good news. That's because the Exynos 2400 is a powerful 10-core chip and in some aspects, it's better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

That's not seemingly the case though. The Tensor G4 will be an eight-core chip with one Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Cortex A720 cores running at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A520 cores with frequencies of 1.95GHz. Additionally, the chip is rumored to have the Mali G715 GPU, instead of the AMD RDNA3-based Xclipse 940.

The Tensor G3, which powers the Pixel 8, has nine cores, which is an unconventional setup. Most chipmakers, including Qualcomm, stick with eight cores, so the G4 isn't a downgrade because it has one less core.

Google will utilize ARM's latest cores, which will be running at higher clock speeds, so we can expect a nice speed bump. Also, if the chip takes inspiration from the Exynos 2400, it will probably be based on Samsung's third-gen 4nm process. Like the Exynos 2400, it will likely use the fan-out wafer-level packaging technology, which should help the Pixel 9 run cooler.  

So while the Tensor G4 will not be as snappy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or even the Exynos 2400, it will be a decent improvement over the G3, which is all that matters.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless