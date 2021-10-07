Google Pixel Fold, Watch, and Nest speakers could debut at the Pixel 6 event













While we've heard nothing about a Google tablet being in the works for a release this year, the bendy Pixel Fold launch is expected, as is Google's new Watch, though we can't say anything about the Nest speakers.





Google's first foldable phone is expected to sport a 7.6" main display of Samsung's making, a Tensor chipset, and some of the Pixel 6 cameras, catapulting it at to best foldable phones pile based on specs alone.





The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, would have a regular crown and a touch display to navigate the Wear OS UI that has now received a thorough overhaul. A homebrew Google chipset is rumored for that one, but whether it will directly be taking on the Galaxy Watch 4 with an abundance of health and fitness sensors, remains to be seen.