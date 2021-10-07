Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Accessories Google Wearables

Google Pixel Fold, Watch, and Nest speakers could debut at the Pixel 6 event

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Besides the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that are certain to appear at Google's October 19 event along with the final Android 12 version for its phones, some speculate that there will be more from Google's products division present during the keynote.

Leakster AI tips that there will be a Google Pixel Fold mention, as well as a Pixel Watch appearance alongside with new Nest speakers. The other possible appearance is of a Google Pixel Tab to complete the ecosystem, but the heir of the long-forgotten Pixel Slate is less certain to be there.

While we've heard nothing about a Google tablet being in the works for a release this year, the bendy Pixel Fold launch is expected, as is Google's new Watch, though we can't say anything about the Nest speakers.

Google's first foldable phone is expected to sport a 7.6" main display of Samsung's making, a Tensor chipset, and some of the Pixel 6 cameras, catapulting it at to best foldable phones pile based on specs alone.

The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, would have a regular crown and a touch display to navigate the Wear OS UI that has now received a thorough overhaul. A homebrew Google chipset is rumored for that one, but whether it will directly be taking on the Galaxy Watch 4 with an abundance of health and fitness sensors, remains to be seen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G beast for only $600
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G beast for only $600
-$600
Twitter working on a "heads up" warning for conversations that are getting heated
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter working on a "heads up" warning for conversations that are getting heated
Google says it will exterminate a bug that prevents AMP links from loading in mobile Safari
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google says it will exterminate a bug that prevents AMP links from loading in mobile Safari
Zynga revives the FarmVille franchise, new game coming in November
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Zynga revives the FarmVille franchise, new game coming in November
Samsung working on another cheap 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A13
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung working on another cheap 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A13
Snapchat content creators are now eligible for cash prizes
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat content creators are now eligible for cash prizes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless