Pixel 9 features relying on local AI processing via Gemini Nano. The Pixel 9a includes a smaller Gemini Nano version, designated Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS , unlike the Gemini Nano XS in other Pixel 9 devices. This is due to the Pixel 9a 's 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12GB in flagship Pixels. Since the Pixel 8a , Google's AI strategy shifted, with keyfeatures relying on local AI processing via Gemini Nano. Theincludes a smaller Gemini Nano version, designated, unlike the Gemini Nano XS in otherdevices. This is due to the's 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12GB in flagship Pixels.





Pixel 9a is the first Google phone to use this smaller AI model, which conserves resources but doesn't support all Pixel AI features.



Pixel 8, confirming this preview as the initial XXS Gemini AI now in the Pixel 9a. To run Gemini Nano on 8GB of RAM, Google had to make some compromises. Google's flagship models use the increased RAM to allow Gemini Nano to operate without affecting performance. However, the Pixel 9a is the first Google phone to use this smaller AI model, which conserves resources but doesn't support all Pixel AI features. This echoes a past issue where Google initially said Gemini Nano wouldn't be on the 8GB Pixel 8. However, Google later released a developer preview of Gemini Nano for the Pixel 8, confirming this preview as the initial XXS Gemini AI now in the Pixel 9a. To run Gemini Nano on 8GB of RAM, Google had to make some compromises.





Pixel 9a loads it only when needed, which could potentially impact its responsiveness. However, the most important compromise is the absence of full capabilities, as Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS is limited to text processing. These are the AI-driven features that the Pixel 9a will reportedly miss out on:



Pixel Screenshots: The ability to process images for a searchable database.

Call Notes: Local AI analysis to summarize phone conversations.



Another suspected missing features is the new



April, although no specific date has been shared by Google yet. We will have to wait and see what works and what doesn't once we get a unit on-hand. Specifically, Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS doesn't run continuously like in flagship Pixels. Theloads it only when needed, which could potentially impact its responsiveness. However, the most important compromise is the absence of full capabilities, as Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS is limited to text processing. These are the AI-driven features that thewill reportedly miss out on:Another suspected missing features is the new Pixel Phone app's scam detection feature . This hasn't been confirmed, though, so there's still a chance it could somehow work. In contract, Recorded call summaries has been confirmed to work, according to Google, because the AI doesn't directly process audio and instead transcribes without Gemini — then the text-only Gemini Nano XXS creates summaries from the text.These AI differences are unclear, and Google doesn’t specify missing features on the product page. It will be interesting to test them all out once theis available for testing. As of the writing of this article, theis not available for pre-order and the on-shelf is slated forApril, although no specific date has been shared by Google yet. We will have to wait and see what works and what doesn't once we get a unit on-hand.

The Google Pixel 9a was announced yesterday , offering a look at what may become one of the most compelling mid-rangers this year, so far. However, its limited amount of RAM memory means it won’t be able to provide the full AI experience that is found on Google's higher-end phones.