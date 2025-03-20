Google Pixel 9a will reportedly lack key AI features because it doesn't have enough RAM
Up Next:
The Google Pixel 9a was announced yesterday, offering a look at what may become one of the most compelling mid-rangers this year, so far. However, its limited amount of RAM memory means it won’t be able to provide the full AI experience that is found on Google's higher-end phones.
A new report states that Google confirmed the Pixel 9a includes a scaled-down Gemini Nano due to its 8GB of RAM. This prevents the phone from supporting the full range of Pixel AI functionalities. Users can still access Gemini via the power button or app, but the on-device Gemini Nano differs from that in other Pixel 9 models.
Since the Pixel 8a, Google's AI strategy shifted, with key Pixel 9 features relying on local AI processing via Gemini Nano. The Pixel 9a includes a smaller Gemini Nano version, designated Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS, unlike the Gemini Nano XS in other Pixel 9 devices. This is due to the Pixel 9a's 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12GB in flagship Pixels.
Google's flagship models use the increased RAM to allow Gemini Nano to operate without affecting performance. However, the Pixel 9a is the first Google phone to use this smaller AI model, which conserves resources but doesn't support all Pixel AI features.
This echoes a past issue where Google initially said Gemini Nano wouldn't be on the 8GB Pixel 8. However, Google later released a developer preview of Gemini Nano for the Pixel 8, confirming this preview as the initial XXS Gemini AI now in the Pixel 9a. To run Gemini Nano on 8GB of RAM, Google had to make some compromises.
Specifically, Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS doesn't run continuously like in flagship Pixels. The Pixel 9a loads it only when needed, which could potentially impact its responsiveness. However, the most important compromise is the absence of full capabilities, as Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS is limited to text processing. These are the AI-driven features that the Pixel 9a will reportedly miss out on:
April, although no specific date has been shared by Google yet. We will have to wait and see what works and what doesn't once we get a unit on-hand.
- Pixel Screenshots: The ability to process images for a searchable database.
- Call Notes: Local AI analysis to summarize phone conversations.
The Pixel Screenshots app will reportedly be one of the missing AI-driven features on the Pixel 9a. | Image credit — ArsTechnica
Another suspected missing features is the new Pixel Phone app's scam detection feature. This hasn't been confirmed, though, so there's still a chance it could somehow work. In contract, Recorded call summaries has been confirmed to work, according to Google, because the AI doesn't directly process audio and instead transcribes without Gemini — then the text-only Gemini Nano XXS creates summaries from the text.
Recommended Stories
These AI differences are unclear, and Google doesn’t specify missing features on the product page. It will be interesting to test them all out once the Pixel 9a is available for testing. As of the writing of this article, the Pixel 9a is not available for pre-order and the on-shelf is slated for
April, although no specific date has been shared by Google yet. We will have to wait and see what works and what doesn't once we get a unit on-hand.
Things that are NOT allowed: