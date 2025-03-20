Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Google Pixel 9a will reportedly lack key AI features because it doesn't have enough RAM

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Marketing image of a person holding a Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a was announced yesterday, offering a look at what may become one of the most compelling mid-rangers this year, so far. However, its limited amount of RAM memory means it won’t be able to provide the full AI experience that is found on Google's higher-end phones.

A new report states that Google confirmed the Pixel 9a includes a scaled-down Gemini Nano due to its 8GB of RAM. This prevents the phone from supporting the full range of Pixel AI functionalities. Users can still access Gemini via the power button or app, but the on-device Gemini Nano differs from that in other Pixel 9 models.

Since the Pixel 8a, Google's AI strategy shifted, with key Pixel 9 features relying on local AI processing via Gemini Nano. The Pixel 9a includes a smaller Gemini Nano version, designated Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS, unlike the Gemini Nano XS in other Pixel 9 devices. This is due to the Pixel 9a's 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12GB in flagship Pixels.

Google's flagship models use the increased RAM to allow Gemini Nano to operate without affecting performance. However, the Pixel 9a is the first Google phone to use this smaller AI model, which conserves resources but doesn't support all Pixel AI features.

This echoes a past issue where Google initially said Gemini Nano wouldn't be on the 8GB Pixel 8. However, Google later released a developer preview of Gemini Nano for the Pixel 8, confirming this preview as the initial XXS Gemini AI now in the Pixel 9a. To run Gemini Nano on 8GB of RAM, Google had to make some compromises.

Specifically, Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS doesn't run continuously like in flagship Pixels. The Pixel 9a loads it only when needed, which could potentially impact its responsiveness. However, the most important compromise is the absence of full capabilities, as Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS is limited to text processing. These are the AI-driven features that the Pixel 9a will reportedly miss out on: 

  • Pixel Screenshots: The ability to process images for a searchable database.
  • Call Notes: Local AI analysis to summarize phone conversations.

Screenshots of the Pixel Screenshots app UI
The Pixel Screenshots app will reportedly be one of the missing AI-driven features on the Pixel 9a. | Image credit — ArsTechnica

Another suspected missing features is the new Pixel Phone app's scam detection feature. This hasn't been confirmed, though, so there's still a chance it could somehow work. In contract, Recorded call summaries has been confirmed to work, according to Google, because the AI doesn't directly process audio and instead transcribes without Gemini — then the text-only Gemini Nano XXS creates summaries from the text.

Recommended Stories
These AI differences are unclear, and Google doesn’t specify missing features on the product page. It will be interesting to test them all out once the Pixel 9a is available for testing. As of the writing of this article, the Pixel 9a is not available for pre-order and the on-shelf is slated for 
April, although no specific date has been shared by Google yet. We will have to wait and see what works and what doesn't once we get a unit on-hand.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money
Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
(Results) Here's which phones we used for these AI photo edits
(Results) Here's which phones we used for these AI photo edits
More US carriers start offering satellite-powered messaging, but only on Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9
More US carriers start offering satellite-powered messaging, but only on Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9
After "ugly" delays push back important new features for Siri, Apple shakes up the assistant's team
After "ugly" delays push back important new features for Siri, Apple shakes up the assistant's team
Gmail is getting the biggest AI upgrade in recent years, but is it any good?
Gmail is getting the biggest AI upgrade in recent years, but is it any good?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless