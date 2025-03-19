Pixel 9a is here: 5,100mAh of battery, new camera, and the brightest screen ever

Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a sets the bar high with a large 5,100 mAh capacity battery

sets the bar high with a large 5,100 mAh capacity battery It's got a brand new main camera that's "almost" the same as the one on the $1,799 Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The screen is the brightest ever at 2,700 nits (peak brightness) for a Pixel "a"-series device

The camera bar is gone… for better or worse

This is the cheapest way to experience Gemini AI on a Pixel phone: under $500. Yes, there is no price hike!



Be it as it may, Pixel's next take on the mid-range genre is here and once again, it's going to be supported for seven years by Google with Android, security and Pixel Drop updates. That's the standard now.



Smartphones are getting crazy good on the camera front, and there's no need to get a thousand-dollar (or more) device to get amazing results. Pixel's "a"-series are the living proof, and the new Pixel 9a might up the ante once again.



Main camera: 48 MP (down from 64 MP)

Ultra-wide camera: 13 MP (same)

Selfie camera: 13 MP (same)

Yes, you've read that correctly. While the megapixel count on the ultra-wide and front cameras stays the same at 13 MP, the main camera is down to 48 MP from the 64 MP that the Pixel 8a offered.



That, however, doesn't automatically mean its camera is somehow "worse". Total pixel count on a camera's sensor is just one part of the equation. As Google Pixel phones have shown in recent years, it's what your sensor (paired with software enhancements) can do that counts in the end. The secret is in



The main camera here packs a 1/2-inch sensor behind a f/1.7 aperture lens, which means lots of light should enter (and that's good for cleaner photos) and hit the light-gathering pixels on the sensor.



Recommended Stories That's almost the same camera from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , but Google said there are some "differences", without highlighting them.



There isn't a stand-alone zoom camera, but there's Super Res Zoom up to 8x: a fancy Google software technology that enhances photos when you want that extra reach.



Speaking of functionalities, there's a notable feature on the Pixel 9a 's main camera: Macro Focus, which should allow you to get closer to objects.



Finally, we've got the ultra-wide camera: it comes with optical and electronic image stabilization. The selfie camera is a 13 MP; it seems that both of these come from its predecessor.



Camera modes and editing



For the first time, there's the option for a short astrophotography time lapse preview (in the Astrophotography mode).



Of course, Pixel 9a owners can take advantage of Google's whistles and bells when it comes to camera-related features



The phone is equipped with advanced AI-powered photography features designed to enhance images with minimal effort. The Add Me feature ensures that the photographer is included in group shots by capturing multiple frames and seamlessly blending them together.



Beyond capturing great shots, the Pixel 9a offers a suite of powerful editing tools. Magic Editor allows users to make advanced adjustments, such as repositioning subjects, resizing objects, and modifying backgrounds with simple taps. Beyond capturing great shots, theoffers a suite of powerful editing tools.allows users to make advanced adjustments, such as repositioning subjects, resizing objects, and modifying backgrounds with simple taps.



Magic Eraser helps remove unwanted distractions, creating cleaner and more polished images. For group photos, Best Take blends multiple shots to ensure everyone looks their best, while Photo Unblur restores clarity to blurry images. Portrait Light further enhances portrait shots by improving lighting, adjusting brightness, and refining shadows, giving photos a more professional appearance.