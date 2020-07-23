Here is why the Galaxy Note 20 will likely not have a 120Hz screen but Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will



It will likely carry the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which might not be Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, but let's not forget that the Snapdragon 865 Plus that will supposedly power the Galaxy Note 20 is not a massive improvement and offers 10 percent CPU and GPU gains.



Other rumored specifications include a triple camera system with a 12MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 4,500mAh battery . It will reportedly be IP68 rated and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.



Those are some solid specs and despite that, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition's price is expected to be between $700-$750. So, how is that Samsung is equipping a $700 device with a 120Hz panel but not the Galaxy Note 20



Well, the devil is in the details. According to display analyst Ross Young , the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport a rigid OLED panel, which will be significantly cheaper than the flexible OLED on the Galaxy Note 20 duo.





The S20 FE will use a rigid OLED vs. a flexible OLED on the S20 and Note 20. So, it will be thicker and heavier, but can reduce the cost significantly. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 23, 2020





If you are interested in the ins and outs of the tech, Young explains that Galaxy S20 Fan Edition's OLED panel will be thicker and heavier and offer a lower resolution. On the surface though, an average consumer will likely not feel a discernible difference.



Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly be released in Q4 2020



Folks in Europe will also be delighted to know that the S20 Fan Edition will probably be offered in the Snapdragon 865 variant only



Additionally, the Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to come in the sole configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native memory and no microSD card support. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, on the other hand, will apparently feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a minimum and also support memory expansion.



So, if the Galaxy Note 20 seems too rich for your blood, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition certainly seems like a worthy alternative if you are willing to let go of the S Pen and more promising camera setup.