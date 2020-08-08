Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Rado Slavov
by Rado Slavov
Aug 08, 2020


Boom, there she goes – the humongous Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G jumps out from the box and is ready for action, but before we get to the fun stuff, let's stop and smell the roses, so to speak. Time for a Note 20 Ultra unboxing video!

This time, we don't seem to get anything too fancy, but what we do get is pretty sweet:

  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Powerful 25W fast charger
  • AKG-powered wired earphones with additional rubber eartips
  • SIM ejector tool

Do note that this is a review sample, so the contents might differ slightly from some retail packages, but hey – let's just be happy that we're still getting actual earphones and charger in the box! Don't forget to check out our detailed Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on for more info.

