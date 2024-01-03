The Galaxy S24 could turn videos into slow-motion footage with built-in AI, rumors say

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Samsung
Photo/video edit apps are wonderful and plentiful – there’s something for everyone. There are apps that crop and cut, others offer many tone and hue filters, and some turn your already recorded videos into slow-motion footage.

The Galaxy S24 (you haven’t heard that one in a while, have you?) is expected to ditch the need for third-party apps when it comes to slow-motion, per the current rumor about Samsung’s latest and greatest (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S24 line that’s about to be unveiled on January 17 will pack many AI goodies, as the whole take on this year’s flagships from Samsung is about the artificial intelligence direction they’re heading. The Korean giant has apparently named the Galaxy S24 line ‘Galaxy AI’, as some Brazil stores prematurely displayed in the first days of 2024.

Now what!?


The X tipster Ahmed Qwaider posted his latest exclusive report in a post, stating that there’ll be Browsing Assist AI with three options to pick from. One, there’ll allegedly be the option for the AI to highlight the important things on a webpage, the ability to translate to/from a given language, and the ability to create a summary of a webpage or an article.

The tipster shines a light on something else, this time that’s to be found in the Gallery app – “While playing a video in Gallery, you can now compress it and make a slow motion on any part within the video without the need for App”.



Of course, that’s not the end of the list with AI tricks the Galaxy S24 has up its sleeves. When it debuts with One UI 6.1 out of the box in the coming weeks, there will be features to ease note summarization in Samsung Notes, real-time language translation during calls, a wallpaper generator, and AI-generated effects for the lock screen wallpaper. The phones may also allow you to erase things from images and videos, but we’ll see what is what in no time, as January 17 approaches fast.
