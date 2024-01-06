U.S. Galaxy S24 Ultra units could be powered by a processor using a slower Prime core clock speed

Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets, and the Galaxy S24 + in the U.S. and China. But for purposes of this article, we are discussing the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy for the Galaxy S24 Ultra only.

According to a tweet from "X" leaker @TheGalox_alt (via Wccftech ), Qualcomm has been planning to release two different versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy application processor (AP). This is the chipset that will be powering thein all markets, and the Galaxy S24 and+ in the U.S. and China. But for purposes of this article, we are discussing the use of thefor Galaxy for theonly.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone now and get $50 in Samsung credit!

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount! Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount! Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $1,020 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount! Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung





In his tweet, @TheGalox_alt points out the difference between the two variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy APs. One has a Cortex-X4 Prime Core running at 3.4GHz while the other has the Cortex-X4 Prime core clocked at 3.3GHz. The version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra being sold in the U.S. and Korea (which are designated by Samsung as markets "U" and "N" respectively) will use the version of the chipset with the Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.30GHz. In his tweet, @TheGalox_alt points out the difference between the two variants of thefor Galaxy APs. One has a Cortex-X4 Prime Core running at 3.4GHz while the other has the Cortex-X4 Prime core clocked at 3.3GHz. The version of thebeing sold in the U.S. and Korea (which are designated by Samsung as markets "U" and "N" respectively) will use the version of the chipset with the Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.30GHz.





Galaxy S24 Ultra units being shipped to region "B" will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with the faster Cortex-X4 Prime Core. Unfortunately, we don't know what market "B" represents. We can assume that the chipset with the faster Prime Core will be used on Galaxy S24 Ultra models found in markets outside of the U.S. and China.



There seems to be two models of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy



Model one: 3.4GHz clock speed on the Cortex X4



Model two: 3.3GHz clock speed on the Cortex X4



Both are powering the Galaxy S24 Ultra but in different regions. B is model one, N & U is model two pic.twitter.com/lJhvAimcbA — Anthony (@TheGalox_alt) January 5, 2024 units being shipped to region "B" will use thefor Galaxy with the faster Cortex-X4 Prime Core. Unfortunately, we don't know what market "B" represents. We can assume that the chipset with the faster Prime Core will be used onmodels found in markets outside of the U.S. and China.





We should point out that U.S. consumers shouldn't worry about this discrepancy in clock speed since a 100MHz difference shouldn't be something that is easily detected by users. And even if the faster Prime Core clock speed does juice up the phone when playing games, for example, there is always the possibility that thermal issues ensue forcing the device to throttle. And that would get rid of any possible advantage for those sporting the Galaxy S24 Ultra outside of the U.S. and China.





It's not that we expect any thermal issues with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy running on the Galaxy S24 Ultra . It's not that we expect any thermal issues with thefor Galaxy running on the Samsung has equipped the latter with a vapor chamber; this is a thin pipe inside the phone containing a liquid that absorbs heat, moves it away from the chipset, and turns it into a vapor that travels to the cooler part of the chamber. Once it returns to liquid, the cycle starts over again until the heat is distributed evenly over the chamber.



