Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

U.S. Galaxy S24 Ultra units could be powered by a processor using a slower Prime core clock speed

Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Processor running the U.S. Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a slower Prime Core clock speed
According to a tweet from  "X" leaker @TheGalox_alt (via Wccftech), Qualcomm has been planning to release two different versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy application processor (AP). This is the chipset that will be powering the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets, and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the U.S. and China. But for purposes of this article, we are discussing the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy for the Galaxy S24 Ultra only.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone now and get $50 in Samsung credit!

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount!

Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $1,020 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

In his tweet, @TheGalox_alt points out the difference between the two variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy APs. One has a Cortex-X4 Prime Core running at 3.4GHz while the other has the Cortex-X4 Prime core clocked at 3.3GHz. The version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra being sold in the U.S. and Korea (which are designated by Samsung as markets "U" and "N" respectively) will use the version of the chipset with the Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.30GHz. 

Galaxy S24 Ultra units being shipped to region "B" will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with the faster Cortex-X4 Prime Core. Unfortunately, we don't know what market "B" represents. We can assume that the chipset with the faster Prime Core will be used on Galaxy S24 Ultra models found in markets outside of the U.S. and China. 


We should point out that U.S. consumers shouldn't worry about this discrepancy in clock speed since a 100MHz difference shouldn't be something that is easily detected by users. And even if the faster Prime Core clock speed does juice up the phone when playing games, for example, there is always the possibility that thermal issues ensue forcing the device to throttle. And that would get rid of any possible advantage for those sporting the Galaxy S24 Ultra outside of the U.S. and China.

It's not that we expect any thermal issues with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy running on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has equipped the latter with a vapor chamber; this is a thin pipe inside the phone containing a liquid that absorbs heat, moves it away from the chipset, and turns it into a vapor that travels to the cooler part of the chamber. Once it returns to liquid, the cycle starts over again until the heat is distributed evenly over the chamber.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the S24 line will be unveiled on January 17th during the first Unpacked event of the year. The event starts at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. We expect pre-orders to start on the same day. You can reserve a Galaxy S24 unit from Samsung and if you buy the device, you will get $50 in Samsung credit.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless