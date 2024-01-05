Samsung might unveil new fast chargers, likely alongside the Galaxy S24 series
The Galaxy S24 series details are almost all out in the open, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors. While the contents of the box remain a mystery, we can make educated guesses based on recent trends where smartphone manufacturers tend to avoid surprising consumers. For instance, Samsung has long ceased including chargers in the retail box. However, it still might be cooking up something in the charging department.
However, it's worth noting that, as of now, Samsung's smartphones are capped at a maximum charging speed of 45W. Even the Galaxy S24 flagships are rumored to stick to the 45W charging limit, with the base model potentially capped at 25W.
Reportedly, the company is also working on a new 45W power brick bearing the model number EP-T4511. This could be an updated version of the existing EP-T4510 charger. We're not sure how the new charger will differ from the current one, but we'll find out when it launches. It would make sense for Samsung to release the new charger alongside its next flagship series.
The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is just around the corner, with Samsung officially confirming its Unpacked event for January 17. Oh, and to make the wait even sweeter, Samsung offers a $50 credit to early adopters who reserve their preferred upcoming Galaxy smartphone on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App between now and January 16.
According to tipster Roland Quandt (via Android Headlines), Samsung is gearing up to launch two new fast chargers for Galaxy devices. The anticipated offerings include an updated 45W power adapter and a novel 50W dual-charger.
Samsung Charger Duo 50W (2x USB-C wired fast charger) EP-T5020 incoming.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 4, 2024
and they'll have an updated 45W charger as well, EP-T4511 (old one is EP-T4510)
Neither of these charging solutions is expected to come bundled with the Galaxy S24 series; instead, they might be available for separate purchase alongside the new flagship devices.
Samsung's forthcoming 50W dual-charger, referred to as the Charger Duo (model number EP-T5020), boasts the ability to simultaneously fast charge two Galaxy devices through USB-C at an impressive 50W speed.
